Legal Tech Job Board launched at LitigationSupportCareers.com: A User-Friendly Platform for Employers and Job Seekers

LAKE WORTH, Fla.
- June 8, 2023
- PRLog
-- LitigationSupportCareers.com, the industry's first eDiscovery job board that has been a home for litigation and support job postings since 2008, is thrilled to announce the release of its upgraded online legal career center. The site has been rebranded as the Legal Tech Job Board and is part of the Legal Tech Talent Network. The new platform offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience, empowering job seekers and employers in the legal vertical to connect and achieve their mutual placement goals.
The Legal Tech Job Board now presents a feature-rich job board including these key enhancements:
- Remote Job Listings: In response to the growing demand for remote work opportunities, the Legal Tech Job Board now allows employers to post remote job listings, providing job seekers with a broader range of flexible employment options
- User-Friendly Interface: The new site boasts a user-friendly interface, making it effortless for job seekers and employers to navigate and interact with the platform. The intuitive design ensures a seamless and efficient job search experience on all types of browsers and devices
- Self-Service Payment: The upgraded job board enables employers to quickly post job listings by accepting credit card payments through a secure and convenient self-service payment system powered by WooCommerce in partnership with Stripe
- Cost-Effective Solutions: The Legal Tech Job Board offers cost-effective pricing options for job postings, making it accessible for organizations of all sizes to promote their job opportunities and attract top-tier talent
- Expanded Reach through Social Media: All Legal Tech Job Board job postings will be distributed to the Legal Tech Talent Network's extensive social media network that connects talented professionals with respected organizations in the legal tech vertical. With over 11,000 followers, more than 10,000 eNewsletter subscribers, and over 15,000 annual website visits, the network serves as a premier resource for legal tech talent, providing valuable and effective niche advertising solutions to legal tech employers
To experience the new Legal Tech Job Board, visit the career center homepage at https://litigationsupportcareers.com/
.
"Our commitment to connecting top-tier talent with leading organizations in the legal tech industry remains unwavering,"
said David A. Netzer, President of the Legal Tech Talent Network. "With the upgraded platform, we aim to provide an exceptional job search experience while offering cost-effective solutions for employers to showcase their requirements."
About Legal Tech Talent Network:
Legal Tech Talent Network is a recruitment consulting firm connecting brilliant people with successful organizations within the global legal technology vertical. For over ten years, LTTN has provided Executive Recruitment services, Recruitment Marketing (RM), and recruitment advertising solutions to law firms, legal vendors, and in-house legal departments. Owned and operated by Litigation Support Careers, Inc. ("LSC"), LTTN endeavors to capitalize on the extensive network built by LSC since launching the industry's first online eDiscovery job board in 2007. Legal Tech Talent Network primarily conducts placements of senior-level sales, project management, marketing, forensics, paralegal, and operations candidates in the US, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit https://www.legaltechtalent.com/
or email Support@LitigationSupportCareers.com.