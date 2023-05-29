Follow on Google News
"Dear Dyslexia – Thank You for All You Have Done" Launches Today in Paperback and on Kindle
New Autobiography Features a Personal Perspective of Living with Dyslexia
"I have spent my entire life hiding behind Dyslexia with the fear of how people would react while second guessing my own abilities. Through the years, I learned that creativity and tenacity are significant side effects, or a silver lining, of Dyslexia which inspired me to write this book and help others. 'Dear Dyslexia' not just for those with Dyslexia, but for anyone who has faced adversity and overcame it. It is a reminder, through perseverance and determination, anything is possible," said Rothstein. "I hope that sharing my story will help break down the stigma surrounding Dyslexia and inspire others to embrace their differences and pursue their dreams."
"Dear Dyslexia – Thank You for All You Have Done" is a true-to-life, coming-of-age story about a top consumer products sales executive and his fight with Dyslexia that became an inspiration for his success. The author describes his experience with Dyslexia from childhood into adulthood and shares the struggles, frustrations and surprising hidden gifts of his diagnosis. Through his honest and vulnerable storytelling, Rothstein aims to provide community and support for those who may feel alone in their Dyslexic journey. "Every person's journey is different, but what we get from our challenges will shape us daily," according to the autobiography.
The first chapter of the book is written in a Dyslexia-vérité
The book also provides practical tools and applications to help people challenged with Dyslexia.
"My goal is to help parents and teachers better understand living with Dyslexia from a child's perspective, and discover the upsides that may exist with the diagnosis. It took me years of personal growth and development to embrace Dyslexia and eventually thank it for making me the person and professional I am today. Hopefully, my story can be an inspiration to those in need," said Rothstein.
Published by Creative Tenacity, "Dear Dyslexia – Thank You for All You Have Done" is available on Amazon.com
About Mike Rothstein
Mike Rothstein is a 57-year-old consumer products executive, a husband, a father, and a high school softball coach. Mike is in the middle of a successful career as a consumer products executive and the founder of Creative Tenacity

For more information contact: Mike Rothstein, (650) 743-7742
Contact
Creative Tenacity
Mike Rothstein
***@creative-
