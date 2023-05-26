Follow on Google News
Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization Appoints DJ Van Keuren as President
By: HREAO
In his statement regarding his new appointment, DJ said, "Harvard has an enormous amount of Real Estate professionals from around the world that has impacted the built environment. We now can be even more connected with our real estate alumni by using innovative communication tools to engage them in meaningful conversations about the industry within the Harvard real estate alumni community".
The Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization is the only school-wide real estate professional alum group officially affiliated with the Harvard Alumni Association SIG at Harvard. The mission is to provide members with opportunities to enhance their knowledge of the real estate business, network, share experiences, and enhance professional relationships with current students and other graduates of Harvard University.
"The current board of directors and past president created a great organization from its origination in 2009. It is very fortunate to have such a good foundation from which to continue building the organization for more alumni to participate in the events we are creating." said DJ, "Our objective going forward is to create consistent events based on certain dates and months to encourage real estate alumni to meet others when travelling by knowing when these events happen to increase the relationships among the Harvard Real Estate alumni."
About the Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization (HREAO)(HREAO) is the only official Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) Real Estate SIG of Harvard University.(
About DJ Van Keuren
DJ Van Keuren is a highly accomplished real estate professional and entrepreneur in the family office sector. He has been recognized as one of Family Capital's Top 10 U.S. Family Office Real Estate Professionals and Trusted Insight's Top 30 Real Estate Investors at a Family Office. DJ is the Co-Managing Member of Evergreen Property Partners and has held senior management positions at prominent single-family offices. He is a renowned speaker and writer on family office real estate investing, the founder of The Family Office Real Estate Institute, and the President of the Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization. DJ's work has been featured in Forbes, Real Asset Advisor, National Real Estate Investor, and other publications. He holds a Master's Degree from Harvard University and has a strong academic background in real estate.
