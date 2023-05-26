 

Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization Appoints DJ Van Keuren as President

By: HREAO
 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - May 31, 2023 - PRLog -- The Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization (HREAO) has appointed DJ Van Keuren as its new president. DJ was one of the three founders of HREAO in the group's establishment in 2009. He is an esteemed alumnus of the prestigious Harvard University, where he earned a degree in management and finance. This appointment is another step forward in developing a globally connected alum network by providing events, resources and an annual conference to its members, which come from all of the various schools at the University, both undergraduate and graduate programs.

In his statement regarding his new appointment, DJ said, "Harvard has an enormous amount of Real Estate professionals from around the world that has impacted the built environment. We now can be even more connected with our real estate alumni by using innovative communication tools to engage them in meaningful conversations about the industry within the Harvard real estate alumni community".

The Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization is the only school-wide real estate professional alum group officially affiliated with the Harvard Alumni Association SIG at Harvard. The mission is to provide members with opportunities to enhance their knowledge of the real estate business, network, share experiences, and enhance professional relationships with current students and other graduates of Harvard University.

"The current board of directors and past president created a great organization from its origination in 2009. It is very fortunate to have such a good foundation from which to continue building the organization for more alumni to participate in the events we are creating." said DJ, "Our objective going forward is to create consistent events based on certain dates and months to encourage real estate alumni to meet others when travelling by knowing when these events happen to increase the relationships among the Harvard Real Estate alumni."

About the Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization (HREAO)(HREAO) is the only official Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) Real Estate SIG of Harvard University.(http://hreao.sigs.harvard.edu)  Established in 2009, HREAO is a non-profit member-driven organization comprised of a core community of Harvard Alumni, HREAO board members, and regional steering committee leaders and members, who share a common passion for real estate from design, development, construction, and services, to finance, capital markets, and investment.
About DJ Van Keuren
DJ Van Keuren is a highly accomplished real estate professional and entrepreneur in the family office sector. He has been recognized as one of Family Capital's Top 10 U.S. Family Office Real Estate Professionals and Trusted Insight's Top 30 Real Estate Investors at a Family Office. DJ is the Co-Managing Member of Evergreen Property Partners and has held senior management positions at prominent single-family offices. He is a renowned speaker and writer on family office real estate investing, the founder of The Family Office Real Estate Institute, and the President of the Harvard Real Estate Alumni Organization. DJ's work has been featured in Forbes, Real Asset Advisor, National Real Estate Investor, and other publications. He holds a Master's Degree from Harvard University and has a strong academic background in real estate.
HREAO
Harvard
Real Estate
Cambridge - Massachusetts - United States
Executives
