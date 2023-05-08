Follow on Google News
Ánimo Production Presents the 7th Annual Boleros de Noche at Levitt Pavilion LA & The Ford
The 7th annual Boleros de Noche returns to The Ford on Saturday August 5, the City of Los Angeles' official 'Boleros Day,' and features L.A. based Grammy award winning singer/songwriter Martha Gonzalez with Puerto Rico's Rico Trio Remembranza. In preview of that very special boleros day and night, on Friday, June 23 we invite you to come dance with us under the stars at the iconic Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles at MacArthur Park for a free boleros concert featuring: Julian Torres joined by award winning pianist/composer Marco Antonio Godoy as they pay tribute to the iconic late Mexican composer Agustin Lara, "Tributo a Agustin Lara" along with special guests L.A.'s own Trio Casablanca.
Watch Boleros de Noche 'Tribute to Agustín Lara special rehearsal: https://www.youtube.com/
Julian Torres
Julian Torres, born in Hawthorne California to Mexican parents, began singing in community events and church events when he was still very young. Since then he has performed in many prestigious venues both in the US and abroad, across many stages such as: Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Ford Amphitheater, Teatro Metropolitan, CDMX and for our military troops overseas. One of his proudest moments was singing both the American and Mexican National Anthems in the presence of his parents at Dodger Stadium.
Marco Antonio Godoy
Latin Grammy nominated Venezuelan American pianist and composer Marco Antonio Godoy has created music with some of the best, artists such as Lila Downs, Jenni Rivera, Espinoza Paz, Natalia Jiménez, Pepe Garza, Ana Bárbara, Margarita la diosa de la cumbia, Maite Perroni, Mane de la Parra, Buika, Pitingo, Paloma San Basilio, Arturo Sandoval, Nikkole Hall, among many others. His song "Como dice el Dicho" has been on the air for more than a decade as the theme song for the popular TV show of the same title, and he has produced major hits such as "Un Hombre Normal" (Espinoza Paz ).
His most recent work includes the music arrangements and orchestration for Olé México GNP, a music album production that deepens the sounds of Mexican popular music with a full orchestra led by world-class conductor Alondra de la Parra. His arrangement of the song "Adoro" (Armando Manzanero) was nominated for a Latin Grammy in 2022. ( www.marcoantoniogodoy.com )
Trio Casablanca
Trio Casabalanca, is known as one of the best trios in the United States for their romantic interpretations of the Bolero, and as the original and traditional style of the romantic trio. The trio's leader Pedro Lopez is mainly known for his unique style of playing the Requinto and accompanying many well-known artists in recordings and productions such as Selena, Miguel Aceves Mejia, Aida Cuevas, Gilberto Valenzuela, Pedro Fernandez, Guadalupe Pineda, Graciela Beltran, Anacani, Yesenia Flores, Paloma San Basilio, Alvaro Torres, Francisco Madrigal, Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez, and Mariachi International de Mexico. He has also performed in various Mariachi Festivals held at the Hollywood Bowl.
Boleros De Noche has become one of the most beloved music and cultural experiences in Los Angeles featuring talent from SoCal to international stars of the Bolero music genre recognizing August 5 as the Day of Boleros in Los Angeles.
Also don't' miss the concert at The Ford on August 5, 2023 as we celebrate 'Day of Boleros' a recognition bestowed by the City of Los Angeles. A night featuring international sounds taking us on a journey through the world of the classic Puerto Rican romantic ballads with Trío Remembranza, one of the top active bolero groups from the island. The evening also features a special performance by Martha Gonzalez—a Grammy Award-winning Chicana musician, composer, feminist music scholar, and founding member of the band Quetzal—who will perform an all-bolero repertoire.
Tickets: The Ford
https://www.theford.com/
We would like to thank Madre Oaxacan Restaurant, Mezcaleria and Highland Cafe for their continued support.
ABOUT BOLEROS DE NOCHE:
L.A. cultural promoter Roberto Carlos launched the Boleros De Noche music series in 2015 in an effort to promote Latin American Bolero music history in Los Angeles. The series is committed to the coordination of quality cultural events that convene an intergenerational audience to share live Bolero music. For the past 3 years Boleros De Noche has been presented at The Ford, a historic 1,200 seat outdoor theater nestled in the Hollywood hills, and during those past three years Boleros De Noche has sold out the venue every single time.
Created by cultural promoter Roberto Carlos, the series seeks to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American Bolero music history in Los Angeles and is quickly garnering multi-generational audiences. Now in its sixth year, the series is curated by its founder. An Oaxacan immigrant, Roberto Carlos, is a young Los Angeles-based artist/culture promoter who founded the series and has committed his musical journey to Bolero music and its traditions.
Trio romantic Bolero music features the guitar, the complex instrumentation of a requinto (a smaller guitar typically tuned a fifth higher than a standard guitar), romantic lyrics and lush harmonies. It is considered by many to be the most romantic music genre of Latin America. The genre originated in Cuba in 1883 but gained international notoriety once the genre reached Mexico in the 1940s.
Friday June 23, 2023
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles MacArthur Park
2230 W. 6th St , Los Angeles, CA 90057
levittlosangeles.org
7:00 pm Free:
