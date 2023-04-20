Follow on Google News
Oracle Atlanta Toastmaters Launches Youth Leadership Program at Dunwoody High School
A Community Initiative to Build Leadership & Communication Skills
By: OPUA LLC
them thrive as they mature into young adults."
The program will focus on developing the student's ability to clearly express their thoughts to others so they are heard and understood. According to Reed, "This is critical in becoming successful in life and just about every career path students choose to pursue. Many of my peers have found their voice by participating in Toastmasters and have expressed an interest in supporting a united community effort to give back to the youth in our community." Shavonne Reed is the founder of a marketing agency and the Future Health NOW Foundation whose mission is to foster education, information, and experiences to help the next generation to thrive and make healthy life choices.
According to Marcus Felder, "I was thrilled to learn about the opportunity to support Shavonne with her DTM project as our company supports community service projects and encourages us to be active within the community. Working with the kids is very exciting, and I'm happy to share what I've learned with them because I wish I had learned speaking skills earlier in life." Felder is a State Farm employee based in Dunwoody.
The program participants will learn skills they will be able to use the rest of their life, including:
● Overcoming the nervousness everyone feels when asked to speak before an audience
● Organizing and presenting ideas logically and convincingly
● Listening carefully to others' ideas
● Offering advice that will help others improve their speaking and leadership skills
● Participating in and even leading group discussions and meetings
Bernard Assaf, Vice President of Membership, stated, "It is always good to introduce Toastmasters as soon as possible, as this helps to increase self-confidence in a fun, safe learning environment and is a good way to make new friends and prospective future members for our club someday." The program will culminate in an awards ceremony where the students will be able to showcase their newly learned
communication and leadership skills with friends, family, and the community.
About Oracle Atlanta: Oracle Atlanta Toastmasters Club #4640768 is an open community Toastmasters Club. The Club Mission statement is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth. Currently, Oracle Atlanta has 26 active members, and many have been with the Club for several years. Members join on a six-month base, pay dues, and complete learning pathways to grow their speaking and leadership skills. This Club offers virtual meetings every Thursday at noon and hybrid experiences once a month at the State Farm Parklink Community Center. The Club has been able to maintain consistency throughout the Pandemic and has held more than 380 meetings since being founded in 2015 by Oracle employees. Learn more about Oracle Atlanta here: https://oracleatl.toastmastersclubs.org.
Shavonne Reed, Future Health NOW
***@opuatechnologies.com
