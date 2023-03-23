News By Tag
Energy transition and offering lower carbon energy products to natural gas markets in the S.E. US
The 23rd Annual LDC Gas Forum Southeastl takes place in Savannah, GA, April 12-14, 2023 - the premier event where participants meet to gain insight, analyze, and structure arrangements to buy, sell and transport natural gas.
By: LDC Gas Forums
The Program for this year's event is packed with relevant critical issues that natural gas market stakeholders are facing across the value chain. A key theme across the agenda is Energy Transition - addressing the trilemma challenge of security of supply, affordability, and offering lower carbon energy alternatives (RSG, CNG, RNG, etc.). In addition, standard LDC Gas Forum topics will be addressed, including market fundamentals, supply capabilities, midstream infrastructure updates, end user perspectives and latest policy/regulatory diagnosis. All this against a backdrop of commercial operations involving producing, transporting, and selling natural gas.
Beyond these overarching topics, the Southeast U.S. region brings its own unique issues. Population growth is stretching demand, particularly for power generation. LNG Exports, primarily from U.S. Gulf Coast liquefaction facilities is competing for supply from production regions traditionally serving Southeast markets. Midstream infrastructure expansions face fierce resistance, resulting in bottlenecks and basis price anomalies. The convergence of these market conditions translates into potential for volatility and the need for informed decisions on structuring commercial arrangements into the future.
The content/discussion program of the LDC Gas Forum Southeast consists of 2 ½ days of keynote presentations, and moderated panels. Keynote addresses include: Rick Smead, Managing Director, Advisory Services, RBN Energy; Rob Wilson, VP, Analytics, East Daley Analytics; Paul De Moudt, General Manager, North America, Shell LNG Marketing & Trading; Mark Aufmuth, Managing Director, Low Carbon & Cross Commodity Origination, bp; Allen Capps, Senior Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Enbridge; John Olshefski, SVP Customer Care, Huntsville Utilities; and Dr. Peter Barber, Director of RNG Business Development, SeekOps Inc.
The Program also includes five moderated Panel discussions addressing a variety of timely topics, with well-qualified industry experts, including representatives from: Cleveland Advisory; NatGasHub.com;
Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate an event that facilitates face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this requirement and has been the venue of choice, for thousands of participants, for decades. Registration is still available at http://www.ldcgasforums.com/
The LDC Gas Forums (4), US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum, and Gulf Coast Energy Forum series consists of six annual events each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a venue that delivers insights on critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG and emerging energy markets, but in addition provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Several dedicated networking opportunities give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market. www.ldcgasforums.com
Christy Coleman, Vice President
***@accessintel.com
