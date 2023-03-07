 
News By Tag
* Live online mentoring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Weston
  Connecticut
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2023
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Follow on Google News

Nivedita Lahiri from Counsel Academy recognized as the local businessperson of the year 2023

By: Alignable
 
 
Badge Award Alignable
Badge Award Alignable
WESTON, Conn. - March 7, 2023 - PRLog -- Nivedita Lahiri Of Counsel Academy is
Weston's 2023 Local Business Person Of The Year
The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com (https://www.alignable.com/forum/nearly-3-000-winners-announced-in-alignables-2021-local-business?utm_campaign=February&utm_medium=Press&utm_source=Press) is announcing the results of its annual national search for leaders who've gone above and beyond in supporting peers and entire communities.

Alignable's network of 7.8 million small business owners has chosen Nivedita Lahiri of Counsel Academy as Weston's 2023 Business person Of The Year!

The 2023 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has hosted in five years, marking a 61% jump in participation over 2022.
226,000+ Votes & Nearly 51,000 Testimonials

During the contest, which ran from Jan. 9, 2023, to Feb. 17, 2023, 226,000+ votes and close to 51,000 testimonials were posted praising 125,000+ local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a recession.

In fact, 67% of small businesses are still trying to reach the revenue levels they had prior to COVID. This situation highlights how important it is for the contest winners to continue their work helping even more businesses bounce back from pandemic-era hurdles.
Supporting Each Other Is Key

"In our local business community, we look out for each other and refer businesses down the street to help make everyone as successful as possible," said Lahiri. "The challenges we've all encountered have compelled us to offer help to peers fighting to keep their businesses afloat. While I'm thrilled to receive this award, it reinforces my resolve to push toward a full recovery for everyone here in Weston CT by 2023 end."

Lahiri received a special badge on her Alignable profile, recognizing this big win. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, as well as new business for many winners.

Driving Recognition Is Important

"This has been a fun and rewarding contest to watch unfold," said Alignable's President & Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy. "Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities, and they deserve to get much more recognition for all they do. Friendly competition aside, this contest generated some incredible peer testimonials, showing exactly why small business owners are stronger together."

To arrange interviews with Nivedita Lahiri and/or an Alignable representative, please contact Chuck Casto at chuck@alignable.com. He also can offer JPEGs and other visuals, as well as local winner testimonials.

About Counsel Academy
Counsel Academy (https://counsel-academy.com/) is an online educational organization offering live academic, skills and enrichment mentorship to students 8-25 yrs. We also provide resources for parents, providing them with information and guidance to support their children better.

About Alignable

Alignable.com (https://www.alignable.com/forum/nearly-3-000-winners-anno...) is the largest online referral network for small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. With 7.8 million members across 35,000+ communities, Alignable is the network where small business owners come together.  Alignable is where small businesses connect, which changes their business trajectory.

Media Contact
Chuck Casto from Alignable
chuck@alignable.com
End
Email:***@alignable.com
Tags:Live online mentoring
Industry:Education
Location:Weston - Connecticut - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2023
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Mar 07, 2023 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share