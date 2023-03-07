News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Nivedita Lahiri from Counsel Academy recognized as the local businessperson of the year 2023
By: Alignable
Weston's 2023 Local Business Person Of The Year
The largest online referral network for small businesses, Alignable.com (https://www.alignable.com/
Alignable's network of 7.8 million small business owners has chosen Nivedita Lahiri of Counsel Academy as Weston's 2023 Business person Of The Year!
The 2023 contest is the most popular competition Alignable has hosted in five years, marking a 61% jump in participation over 2022.
226,000+ Votes & Nearly 51,000 Testimonials
During the contest, which ran from Jan. 9, 2023, to Feb. 17, 2023, 226,000+ votes and close to 51,000 testimonials were posted praising 125,000+ local leaders for helping their peers and communities through a turbulent year with many challenges, including high inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a recession.
In fact, 67% of small businesses are still trying to reach the revenue levels they had prior to COVID. This situation highlights how important it is for the contest winners to continue their work helping even more businesses bounce back from pandemic-era hurdles.
Supporting Each Other Is Key
"In our local business community, we look out for each other and refer businesses down the street to help make everyone as successful as possible," said Lahiri. "The challenges we've all encountered have compelled us to offer help to peers fighting to keep their businesses afloat. While I'm thrilled to receive this award, it reinforces my resolve to push toward a full recovery for everyone here in Weston CT by 2023 end."
Lahiri received a special badge on her Alignable profile, recognizing this big win. In past years, the awareness generated through similar contests has spurred expanded connections, as well as new business for many winners.
Driving Recognition Is Important
"This has been a fun and rewarding contest to watch unfold," said Alignable's President & Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy. "Local business owners are the heart and soul of their communities, and they deserve to get much more recognition for all they do. Friendly competition aside, this contest generated some incredible peer testimonials, showing exactly why small business owners are stronger together."
To arrange interviews with Nivedita Lahiri and/or an Alignable representative, please contact Chuck Casto at chuck@alignable.com. He also can offer JPEGs and other visuals, as well as local winner testimonials.
About Counsel Academy
Counsel Academy (https://counsel-
About Alignable
Alignable.com (https://www.alignable.com/
Media Contact
Chuck Casto from Alignable
chuck@alignable.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2023