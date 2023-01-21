 
Infopreneur and influencers Tips to Create Income

Affiliate Marketing is a smart brand deal for influencers in 2023
By: Fiverr Affiliate
 
DALLAS - Jan. 26, 2023 - PRLog -- Phenixx Marketing recently tested out the Fiverr affiliate marketing program as part of our small business tool challenge.  Results are in! From our research and this reposted article from Fiverr the key takeaway from our team is that Fiverr is the top tool that business influencers and infopreneurs can use to instantly generate revenue with your existing followers and future traffic. Visit Fiverr to learn more about small business tools or to join affiliate program https://go.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=649895&brand=fiverrcpa

Let's look at two examples of this type of marketing thriving.

1. Affiliate Marketing is on Demand

The Google Trend data shows that searches for "affiliate marketing" have remained high over the past five years. This shows that people are still interested in this type of marketing, which indicates its vitality.

Google Trend is the live graph of how people search for topics on Google. It shows you the interest that users have in a particular topic or search query over time.

Whether you are looking for extra income or want to launch your own business, affiliate marketing provides plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs and marketers.

2 Examples of Successful Affiliate Marketing Websites

1. One Hour Professor

Ron started his journey as a blogger in 2014 and is another example of an affiliate marketer who built a successful business with blogging and affiliate marketing.

OneHourProfessor focuses on helping people create and grow their own online businesses. The blog covers topics ranging from search engine optimization to website design, and his reviews of various applications have been particularly useful.

Ron earned a total income after expenses of $43,807 in September 2022, reaching $1,460 in profit per day. He has achieved this impressive feat by creating helpful content that follows a consistent theme.

2. Full Time Blog

At Fulltimeblog.com, Brock McGoff will help you build an online business and escape the 9-5 grind!

As a successful fashion blogger earning five figures per month from his content website (a.k.a "blogging"), Brock wants to share with everyone how this incredible method can generate passive income – no matter what background or industry experience they have!

Brock shared his income report for Q2 of 2021, which showed a total income of $116,526 and an impressive $102,909 net profit ($34,303 per month)!

His success is primarily due to his focus on creating helpful content that resonates with his audience in starting their own blogs.

Fiverr Affiliates Program: Your Next Big Career Opportunity

The Fiverr Affiliates Program is a great way to earn money by promoting Fiverr services.
Fiverr is the no. 1 online marketplace for services, and with your content, you can create a position among buyers and sellers. While doing so, you'll be able to monetize your content through the affiliate program link below and make a good income.

Join Affiliate Program: https://go.fiverr.com/visit/?bta=649895&brand=fiverrcpa (https://ablink.affiliates.fiverr.com/ls/click?upn=ngPI5cT...)

Telea Jackson
***@phenixx.com
