BMC Named Title Sponsor of Rock Cobbler 10.0
By: Lift Creative Studios, Inc.
"SamBarn Promotions is STOKED to announce our partnership with BMC, a premier brand and innovator in cycling. Their lineup of Cobbler capable machines will be a great match for the roads and trails and not so trail trails we like to feature. Our 10-year anniversary will be all the better with such great support from BMC and we will roll out the dirty, muddy red carpet for BMC and their team! We are grateful for their support and the Cobbler Crew has BIG fun plans in store for 2023!" —Sam Ames, SamBarn Promotions Head Cobbler
"BMC is incredibly excited to be the title sponsor of the 2023 Rock Cobbler. There are few events with terrain and a course better suited to show off the capabilities of our complete line-up of gravel bikes– from the aero, race focused Kaius to the rowdy URS LT. This is an event that I've personally been intrigued by for years and I'm really looking forward to coming out with our whole team and introducing a whole lot of new riders to our bikes." —Joan Hanscom, North American Marketing Manager, BMC North America.
"Cobbler" planning started in the fall of 2012 on a cow trail, when 3 buddies wanted to showcase a very mixed terrain and riding style they loved. Rock Cobbler 1.0 was launched in February of 2013 with 40 riders. Since then, the event's reputation for dishing out a punishing and shenanigan riddled adventure has grown and attracted riders from literally around the world. The 10-Year anniversary promises to be filled with surprises unclear until the day of the event.
2023 will be the 10-year anniversary of the cobbler and the 6th edition of the shorter but no less challenging Pebbler route. Less of a true gravel event and much more of a wild adventure, the infamous Rock Cobbler is best described as "a stupidly hard, mostly dirt ride bordering on a race". The routes vary each year from 80-90ish miles for the Cobbler and 40-50ish for the Pebbler. Elevation varies from 3000 to +7700ft, accordingly for each route. Famous for its vertical hike-a-bike sections, the multi-surface mele' consists of county asphalt roads, trails, single track, technical challenges, a ridiculous amount of punchy steep climbs, rolling hills, a river, a creek, and a museum with some creative shenanigan's thrown in.
The Rock Cobbler always presents finishers and attempters with a special gift that is kept secret until the ride is over. There are no categories, but the fastest male and female finisher of each ride gets an extra special prize. For those who have come and conquered, or passed out trying, they truly understand the Cobbler quote: "When you finish (if you finish) you will know WHY it's called the Rock Cobbler!
As is the tradition the final routes are announced the week of the event. For more information about The Rock Cobbler, visit www.sambarn.com AND www.rockcobbler.com
