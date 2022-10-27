News By Tag
Capitol Homes Issues Update on Hurricane Ian Recovery Efforts
By: Capitol Homes
The Capitol Homes team is pleased to report that repairs to the company offices are underway and, more importantly, that Capitol-built homes in the area suffered little to no damage and kept their residents safe during Hurricane Ian.
Capitol's offices suffered roof damage due to Ian's strong winds, which allowed rainwater to pour into the building, causing damage to the interior. The Capitol Homes Design Center suffered the same type of damage to a greater extent, therefore, existing Design Center appointments have been rescheduled until after the repairs are complete.
Most importantly, all reports from Capitol homeowners indicate that residents not only remained safe during the storm, they felt safe throughout the worst of it. Only minor cosmetic damages have been reported and include damaged pool screens and a small number of loosened roof shingles. In-progress homes fared similarly well.
Several Capitol homeowners have reached out to us to thank the team for building a home that keeps them safe during extreme weather. Those who own a Capitol home but were not present during the storm have been updated and continue to receive updates from the Capitol team as needed.
"We are so appreciative of each and every customer who has called or emailed us to thank us for building them a home that they felt safe in. Scott and I build where we live. We are not only building for customers, but for our neighbors. It has been remarkable to watch the way everyone has banded together, and the strength and resilience all around shows what a tight-knit community we have." - Kate Knapp, Vice President, Capitol Homes
Homes in progress have experienced slight construction delays while local cleanup efforts are underway due to logistical and labor setbacks, but building has resumed on most of Capitol's current home sites. Our model home tours have been by appointment only since the storm, but as of now, both models are fully operational and open to the public.
As restoration of the area continues, potential homebuyers can rest assured that Capitol-built homes are built to the most recent – and strictest – local building codes, meaning they will withstand stronger weather conditions than homes built prior to the 2010s. With the latest hurricane-rated materials and the highest standards of workmanship, Capitol homes have proven to not only stand strong during hurricane conditions but to give the residents inside a sense of safety and security.
Says Scott Knapp, President and General Contractor of Capitol Homes, "I am thankful to every customer who has put their trust in our team to build a solid and safe home. We adhere to the highest standards, and the minimal damage our homes sustained shows it. So grateful to be back on job sites and continuing with our builds."
About Capitol Homes
Capitol Homes is a family-owned and -operated residential general contractor specializing in custom home construction in southwest Florida. Led by owners Scott and Kate Knapp, the Capitol team is focused on building the highest quality homes using the best materials and subcontractors we trust. Capitol has earned its reputation for trustworthiness and high quality custom homes, which has positioned them as a leader in residential construction in the Englewood-Port Charlotte-North Port area. Learn more at https://www.capitolbuilt.com.
Kate Knapp, VP, Capitol Homes
***@capitolbuilt.com
