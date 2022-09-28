 
CareCloud to Exhibit at SHEC Career Connect 2022

By:
 
ISLAMABAD - Sept. 28, 2022 - PRLog -- CareCloud, Inc., a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced it will exhibit at the SHEC (Sindh Higher Education Commission) Career Connect 2022, which will be held at Hall 6, Expo Center, Karachi on Aug 23, 2022.

As a conference exhibitor at Booth Hall 6, stall no F-128, CareCloud aims to create opportunities for talented individuals looking to pursue a career in the IT industry.

"The SHEC Career Connect 2022 acknowledges the struggles that graduates and industry are facing - getting an opportunity that fits their skillset and finding organizations that work on polishing the expertise," said CareCloud President and CEO Hadi Chaudhry. "The main goal of participating as a recruiter is to connect with talented and passionate individuals to help them reach their full potential at one of the largest healthcare IT based companies of Pakistan."

In the current past paced era, finding an opportunity that fits the skillset and provides a helping hand in growth is one of the most challenging tasks. The agenda of the SHEC Career Connect 2022 is to connect with IT enthusiasts, looking to join a well-motivated team of IT professionals and develop the skills that add up to their resume.  Ali Kamal -Manager HR, Muhammad Akhtar - HR Executive, and Sadaf Anwar - Senior Digital Marketing Executive, operating from Pakistan will present CareCloud at the event.

Over the years, SHEC facilitated Institutions of Higher Learning to serve as an engine of socio-economic development and to improve the quality of higher education in the province. Considering the recent concerns regarding the employability of fresh graduates and challenges faced by the industry, SHEC announced a recruitment drive - Career Connect 2022, a unified platform for the graduates of all universities of Sindh to grab better opportunities.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com

Ausaf Ali
muhammadali41@carecloud.com
6826667594
