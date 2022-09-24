News By Tag
Procurement Partners Adds Industry Veterans to Leadership Team to Support Growth
Lew joins Procurement Partners from Nextech Systems, where he was the Senior Vice President of Product Management. With 20+ years of leadership experience, Lew has a proven track record of building out Product Strategy and Product Management processes at scale in a variety of Healthcare IT and SaaS businesses.
Klepps joins Procurement Partners from WebPT, an electronic medical records software provider, where he scaled the post-sale operational teams to address significant business growth. Before WebPT, Klepps co-founded and was the Chief Operating Officer of Strive Labs, a market-leading Patient Relationship Management software for rehabilitation professionals. Klepps brings deep expertise in building and optimizing operational teams and processes to deliver a world-class customer experience.
Barron comes to Procurement Partners from his most recent role as the VP of Enterprise Sales and Business Development of WebPT. Barron's leadership was instrumental in driving 400% growth and becoming a top 100 healthcare IT company during his tenure. He also brings over two decades of healthcare experience to Procurement Partners as a licensed Physical Therapist and the former owner of a 20-clinic private practice in New England.
"These new executives bring decades of combined experience in driving growth for their businesses and customers in the healthcare market," said Harmeet Singh, CEO of Procurement Partners. "Having backgrounds ranging from clinical to product, they offer the crucial insights needed to continue meeting our customer needs. Their abilities to drive scalable growth will enable us to continue delivering superior solutions and experiences to our customers."
The additions of Lew, Klepps, and Barron follow several Executive additions to Procurement Partners over the past year to support the organizations' strong growth.
About Procurement Partners
Procurement Partners is the leading spend management system in healthcare. They provide tools that make it easy to manage supplies with one platform for purchasing, receiving, invoice management, and payments. Clients have achieved 40%+ time savings and are often beyond 95% compliance against preferred pricing contracts. For almost 15 years, Procurement Partners has been known for its post-acute care solution serving long-term care, skilled nursing, and inpatient rehabilitation facilities. In 2021, Procurement Partners acquired Hybrent, known for its procurement and inventory management capabilities in non-acute markets. This combination enables the company to serve surgical centers, physician offices, management groups, critical access hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care facilities. Procurement Partners helps Healthcare providers repurpose time and money spent on purchasing supplies toward patient and resident care.
To learn more about Procurement Partners, visit https://procurementpartners.com/
