The City Tutors And Ingram Content Group Announce Partnership To Expand Mentorship
By: Y Communicate
With Ingram mentors available to speak with mentees on demand, CUNY students are already seeing the benefits. "It reinforces my desire to go into the publishing industry. My [City Mentors] mentor gave me the resources to manage my professional brand, discuss career opportunities, and develop new skills on what to pursue within the industry." - states Queens College undergraduate student Rebecca Coopersmith.
Since the start of 2022, the City Mentors program has connected nearly 1,500 largely CUNY students and alums with industry insiders through its self-paced mentorship program and career mentoring events. The City Mentors Program works with all the community and senior colleges within the CUNY system through partnerships with career services, service-learning spaces, and Black Male initiative programs.
For 65% of mentees, the City Mentors program is their first professional development experience. The program offers mentees the ability to develop their network, build knowledge of the industry, and work on their professional skills and documents at a pace that works for them.
Amanda Weirich, Senior Manager at Ingram and CUNY graduate led the development of this partnership. "We're committed to supporting our local communities at Ingram Content Group. Over the years, we have joined forces with various non-profits and local charities to fundraise and volunteer. We're excited to expand our community outreach with City Tutors to offer mentorship to students who want to learn about the book industry and book distribution. When I was a student at The City College of New York, the school helped expand my network by connecting me with a mentor in book publishing. That experience gave me great insights into my current career and I'm happy to pay it forward now, as a mentor, with City Tutors."
"We're building access for students to enter the publishing industry. Our program allows them to explore the very first steps of this industry. For those who are already in the [City College of New York] certificate program, the mentorship further dives into their interest and explores career opportunities that they may not experience firsthand in their courses or internship placement. Through conversations with industry insiders, City Mentors provides a space where students can decide potential pathways that align best with their vision. Publishing is still largely apprenticeship driven. For many thinking about career choices, the industry is hidden from view, and this partnership with Ingram opens the door for students to see this nontraditional choice as a real potential career." – said CT Executive Director Garri Rivkin.
To learn more about the City Mentors program, visit www.thecitytutors.org/
ABOUT THE CITY TUTORS
The City Tutors (CT) a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is building an on-demand, no-cost learning and career center that can serve as a public utility in support of first-generation, immigrant, and low-resourced communities across NYC. www.thecitytutors.org.
ABOUT INGRAM
The world is reading, and Ingram Content Group ("Ingram") connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries, and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation, and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram's services include digital and physical book distribution, print-on-demand, and digital learning. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, Tennessee Book Company LLC, Ingram Content Group UK Ltd. and Ingram Content Group Australia Pty Ltd. www.ingramcontent.com
Sep 15, 2022