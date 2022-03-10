News By Tag
Boeing 737 MAX Plane Crash Victims to Mark 3rd Anniversary of Ethiopian Airlines Crash on March 10
Chicago in-person media availability on Thursday March 10, Followed by Zoom Press Conference with Illinois State Rep La Shawn Ford, Victims' Families, Boeing Safety Expert/Whistleblower
WHERE: Boeing Headquarters 100 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago (in front of office building at Randolph and the river)
WHO: Nadia Milleron, mother of Samya Rose Stumo, who was killed in the March 10, 2019 crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 onboard a Boeing 737 Max. Supporters at the event will display pictures of the victims.
Editor's Note: After the in-person event concludes at 11:15 am CST, a Zoom Press Conference will begin with State Rep La Shawn Ford and families from around the world sharing their stories and concerns about the Boeing 737 Max.
WHEN: Thursday, March 10, 2022 Zoom 11:30 am CST
WHERE: Zoom Press Conference To attend via Zoom, please register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/
WHO: Representative La Shawn Ford is the sponsor of the Illinois bill HB 4968. He will speak about his reasons for supporting the bill.
Ed Pierson, Boeing whistleblower, resigned before the crashes when he realized that chaotic conditions in production could cause a crash. He has kept track of the numerous public reports of safety problems with the 737 Max since the undergrounding.
Velile Kuria, lost her father-in-law, Joseph Waithaka. (Kenyan - UK).
Gladys Kivia lost her husband Derick Lwugi on ET302. (Kenyan - Canada). Gladys has participated in numerous protests and actions against Boeing, the FAA, the department of transportation and has attended congressional hearings.
Linda Ha lost her partner, American writer Matt Vecere
Adrian Toole lost his daughter Joanna Toole in the crash. (UK)
Florah Mwashi lost her sister Juliah, mother of two daughters, in the crash. Florah has been involved remotely from Kenya in many protests. She is also on the Memorial Committee making sure that Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing do appropriate programs and physical memorials in memory of the victims.
Naoise Ryan lost her husband Mick Ryan in the crash. He left two children. His work with the UN World food program was celebrated. Naoise works on aviation safety with the FAA and is one of the families suing the department of justice over their illegal resolution of the Boeing criminal case. (Irish)
Chris Moore lost his daughter Danielle Moore. Chris is also an engineer and works to push the FAA on aviation safety as well as Transport Canada. He is also suing the US Department of Justice.
Andrea Tusa lost his father (Italy). Andrea has traveled to Washington, DC for protests.
Maya de Luise is related to Graziella de Luis Ponce, a translator for the UN going to the UN conference on the environment in Nairobi.
Isabel de Luis is Graziella's sister, she is also a translator. their brother, Javier de Luis is an aerospace engineer and a lecture at MIT. He is very active in working with the FAA to improve safety.
Catherine Berthet is from France and lost her daughter Camille Geoffroy. She has been very active with the DOJ suit and also working with the FAA and the French victims' group.
Emily Babu lost her son Jared and his wife, Mercy, on the plane. She has worked on Illinois legislation to make Boeing accountable.
WHAT: Illinois needs to pass HB 4968, which will hold companies, including Boeing, responsible for punitive damages when they cause people to die. Boeing must be held responsible for the deaths aboard the 737 Max. Passing HB 4968 will help to push Boeing and other manufacturers of consumer products to make them safe.
Milleron's daughter, Samya, was one of 157 people who died because the Boeing 737 Max 8 they were flying on was unsafe — and should never have been allowed into service. Their deaths came after the loss of Lion Air Flight 610, another 737 Max that crashed minutes after takeoff, killing all 189 passengers and crew members.
A month after the Indonesian crash, the Sangeeta Suneja,mother of the Lion Air pilot, Captain Bhavye Suneja, raised an alarm, that no Boeing 737 MAX training was imparted to the pilots, yet Boeing or FAA did nothing, and the callousness lead to second crash, wasting the sacrifice of Lion aircrew and passengers.
Zoom Press Conference attend via Zoom, please register at this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/
Boeing, headquartered in Chicago, built a defective plane, concealed problems (https://www.nytimes.com/
