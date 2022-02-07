News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Asmi Sanghvi, DO
Dr. Sanghvi discusses dermatosis papulosa nigra, a skin condition that affects up to 35% of the African American population
According to the American Osteopathic College of Dermatology, dermatosis papulosa nigra is a condition where small dark bumps develop on the face and is fairly common in skin of color. These dark bumps first appear during the teen years and slowly become more pronounced as one ages. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Sanghvi, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
About Asmi Sanghvi, DO
Asmi Sanghvi, DO is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, with additional certification in Integrative Medical Therapies for Dermatologic Conditions. She is passionate about merging eastern and western medical philosophies to achieve the best skin, health, and beauty. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Women's Dermatologic Society. Dr. Sanghvi received her undergraduate degree at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, her medical degree at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Bradenton, Florida, and completed her dermatology residency training at Orlando Dermatology in Maitland, Florida.
Dr. Sanghvi's clinical interests include skin cancer, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, rosacea, melasma, hair loss, acne, scarring, skin of color dermatology, and anti-aging. She has been published in top peer-reviewed journals including the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD), the Journal of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (JDDS), and Cutis. Dr. Sanghvi is also the co-author of multiple textbook chapters, including "Genetics, Nutrition, and Skin" in Personalized, Evolutionary, and Ecological Dermatology, and "Hemostasis in Otologic and Neurotologic Surgery" in Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America. For additional information about Dr. Sanghvi, please visit https://drasmisanghvi.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
