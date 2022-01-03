Recent SCUF Gaming International, LLC Data Breach Prompts Investigation into Class Action Lawsuit

News By Tag
Console & Associates, P.C. Investigates Potential Class Action Lawsuit Following Recent Data Breach at SCUF Gaming International, LLC
Data breaches such as the one recently announced by SCUF Gaming raise a number of risks consumers should take seriously. Aside from putting consumers' private and financial data in the hands of an unknown party, cyberattacks also increase the risk of identity theft and other financial losses. While these crimes are carried out by hackers and other bad actors, companies have an obligation to consumers whose information ends up in their possession. And while there is not yet evidence suggesting SCUF Gaming International, LLC bears any responsibility for the breach; the company may be legally responsible for consumers' financial damages if evidence emerges that the company mishandled or failed to protect sensitive consumer data.
Attorney Richard Console, the founder of Console & Associates, P.C., explains, "It's easy to place all the blame for a data breach on the person who hacks into a company's system; however, this ignores the legal and moral obligation businesses owe to their customers. When someone gives a company their business, they trust that the information in the company's possession will remain private—and out of the hands of criminals. While protecting consumer data requires a business to undergo some effort and expense, in our current environment of widespread hacking, this is a cost of doing business that all companies must take seriously."
On February 18, 2021, SCUF Gaming learned through a third-party vendor that there was unusual credit card activity being conducted through its online store. Upon further investigation, SCUF Gaming learned that a hacker gained access to the company's network and input a line of code in the back-end system. Evidently, the code was capable of capturing credit card information, and, on October 21, 2021, SCUF Gaming sent out data breach notifications informing affected consumers that their personal information was compromised. The letter explains that the following information may have been accessed by the unauthorized third party between February 3, 2021 and March 16, 2021:
In the meantime, anyone in receipt of a data breach letter from SCUF Gaming International, LLC should take the following steps to protect themselves from the risks commonly associated with a data breach, including identity theft:
To learn more about this data breach, please visit https://www.jdsupra.com/
The attorneys at Console & Associates, P.C. are committed to protecting consumer privacy. To encourage companies to take consumers' privacy interests seriously, the firm investigates a wide range of cybercrimes, including data breaches, ransomware attacks and other network intrusions. Console & Associates, P.C. can be reached through the firm's website at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/
