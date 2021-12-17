For Soccer Ventures Completes Record Year Of Growth, Looks To A Robust 2022 with FIFA World Cup

In just its Second Year, FSV saw 600% growth in revenue, increased staff four fold and acquired and united some of the most influential growth platforms in American Soccer, all tied to brands, players and fan engagement and expansive storytelling

For Soccer Ventures

Media Contact

Joe Favorito

joefavorito2@ gmail.com

917-566-8345 Joe Favorito917-566-8345

End

-- For Soccer Ventures (FSV), a media and experiences company spearheading a collaborative movement to connect brands, players, fans, families and platforms to the diverse American soccer community, completed a record year of growth, expansion and engagement in 2021 as it looks forward to a robust 2022, the FIFA World Cup and other elite opportunities to unify and grow the overall brand of American soccer in the United States.Former U.S. Men's National Team Player and President of For Soccer Ventures Heath Pearce commented, "We believe this decade represents a massive opportunity to accelerate the growth of the game, in addition to the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil, you have a rising Hispanic population, a booming women's game and a growing tech-savvy, millennial and Gen Z fan base (who now list soccer as their #3 sport)."In 2021, FSV saw a 600% increase in revenue (YOY), and are now at 35 full-time employees, up from eight in 2020. In the past year, FSV has partnered with some of the biggest brands in the world: adidas, Pepsi, Lays, Verizon, CBS Sports/Paramount+, Allstate, EA Sports, Ford, Topps, Umbro, Chevron and Gatorade.Some highlights:The Pepsico Team of Champions Platform launched during the UEFA Champions Leagues semi-finals, is now supporting over 9,000 players - giving black, Hispanic and female clubs around the country financial resources to make soccer fields and equipment more accessible and tournaments/league fees more affordable.FSV acquired Alianza de Futbol, the largest Hispanic soccer program in America and added new sponsors like EA Sports - who launched a new Hispanic national gaming tournament, The Ford Motor Company - who is now sponsoring the opening of a new girl's division in Ford Copita Alianza, adidas as the official apparel provider, Verizon Copa Alianza - the most prestigious Hispanic adult tournament in the US, and Allstate (a nine-year partner) as the title sponsor of Allstate Sueño Alianza.In 2021, 982 teams and 22,449 players participated in Verizon Copa Alianza, Ford Copita Alianza, TUDN Alianza Femenil and Alianza 5v5. The total attendance of the 10 events (Austin, Houston, Philadelphia, El Paso, Denver, Chicago, New York, Dallas, San Jose, Los Angeles) of the 2021 tour was 193,300 and 4,393 players attended the Allstate Sueño Alianza tryouts. 154 players received 291 professional invitations from Liga MX Teams, MLS Next Academies and USL Academies.Among the brightest stars was Amalia López from Dallas, TX who participated in the local tryouts and two weeks later signed her first professional contract with Pachuca in Liga MX Femenil. She is the first Allstate Sueño Alianza girl to sign with a professional team.Additionally, a total of 6,179 persons from 1,279 families benefited from Alianza Contigo - a five city food/household supply drive.Also in 2021, FSV launched The Black Star Initiative - a platform developed to accelerate the growth of soccer in Black American communities (boys and girls) and to increase access and opportunity in the sport at the grassroots level, while celebrating and amplifying the diverse Black soccer culture. The first event, held in Detroit alongside Detroit City FC, served over 300 players and families through a variety of free soccer programming and community events including: coaching education clinic, youth clinic, elite showcase, 2Cents FC - Black Soccer Panel, and the Metro Black Business Alliance's Black Business Expo.FSV also offers free youth and coaching clinics at Alianza and Black Star events (boys and girls) - as well as through the Chevron Soccer Academy, which was established to create accessible soccer opportunities for young players and to provide the proper resources, knowledge, and a support system for players to learn and grow.Their ACCESS U Foundation - a non-profit organization designed to inform underserved Hispanic and Black players and their families about collegiate athletic scholarship opportunities and the college recruiting process to help them achieve their educational goals has supported more than 70 players in their college recruitment and mentorship process.In November FSV launched FootyCon, a first of its kind digital festival, dedicated to uniting & celebrating soccer communities around the world through the intersection of art, fashion, music and culture. Launch partners included: The Topps Company (presenting sponsor), Angel City Football Club, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), adidas, LA Galaxy, Umbro and PUMA.On the Original Content side, FSV's "Orange Slices," a podcast hosted by former U.S. Men's National Team player and Major League Soccer All-Star Heath Pearce and 22-year-old emerging U.S. international Mark McKenzie celebrate the past, present, and future of American soccer through generational storytelling and unprecedented access to rising U.S. stars around the world. Recent guests have included the likes of current players - Timothy Weah, Brendan Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah. As well as USMNT legend Tim Howard.The FSV podcast network also includes Best Soccer Show. Hosted by American soccer devotees Jason Davis (host of SiriusXM FC) and Jared Dubois, The Best Soccer Show is dedicated to all things American Soccer, covering Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, the US national teams, Americans around the globe, trending culture, and more. The show features a who's who of American soccer in an energetic, call-in format that gives fans a voice while never taking itself or the game too seriously.About For Soccer VenturesFor Soccer Ventures (FSV) is a new media and experiences company, leading a collaborative movement to connect brands and platforms to the diverse American soccer community through immersive storytelling, properties, activations and strategic services. Uniquely positioned within the industry, the company's mission is to advance soccer in the United States, both on and off the field. FSV's host of capabilities and properties are aimed at putting the fan and player first. FSV's current properties and investments include Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union, Alianza de Futbol, Black Star Initiative, FootyCon, The Association, JUGOtv, YSC Academy, YSC Sports, APL Leagues and Tournaments, Best Soccer Show Podcast, Orange Slices Podcast, and the FSV Soccer Influencer Network.