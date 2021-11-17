News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Brodmann17 & Rhonda to Disrupt the Video Telematics Market with Their Cloud Connected Camera Platform
By: Rhonda Software
Brodmann17's software saves significantly on compute power, which allows for real-time, edge video processing on-camera. The platform provides predictive notifications on road events, gathered by the camera, and detected by the ADAS perception software. The fully-fledged ADAS set includes forward collision warning, lane keeping assistance, pedestrian, and vehicle detection.
The Ambarella CV25 edge AI vision processor provides maximum accuracy and speed for AI operations, which is important for cameras in active traffic environments. Unlike general-purpose CPUs and GPUs, Ambarella's CVflow® AI architecture includes a dedicated vision processing engine programmed with a high-level algorithm description, which enables it to scale performance to trillions of operations per second with extremely low power consumption.
For enhanced monitoring capabilities, the ADAS platform is enabled with Cloud and Wi-Fi connectivity. Identified road events are automatically uploaded to the cloud with a 10 second before and after incident video recording. Another major advantage of the solution is that the CV library integration offers extremely fast deployment as well as allowing customers to add unique features and functionality for their specific needs.
According to analyst estimates, ADAS software will grow from $8.2B in 2020 to $18.8B in 2025. It's an immediate and fast-growing market. Beyond this, video telematics is also a multi-billion-
"This product should disrupt the Video Telematics space as it offers customers a fast start to a new automotive camera product development system. The ADAS solution we've developed is scalable and can be deployed quickly as it's hardware agnostic, making for an easy in-car setup. We are proud to be chosen to work with Rhonda in what has proven to be the perfect technology partnership,"
"Our cooperation with Brodmann17 is exciting as it demonstrates giant leaps forward in the smart engineering of innovative products for safety in mobility. Pre-tuned hardware and firmware on the camera side and Video Cloud developed by Rhonda, combined with a pre-integrated ADAS library provided by Brodmann17, represents a powerful product matching the requirement that telematics service providers and fleet management companies can scale to fit unique applications."
"The ability to perform advanced on-camera AI processing with low power consumption is critical for enabling the next generation of video telematics devices with highly accurate, real-time ADAS capabilities,"
About Brodmann17:
Brodmann17 develops AI that is revolutionizing safety in mobility. The company's computer-vision-
About Rhonda Software:
Rhonda Software is well known as a camera system expert with over two decades of engineering development experience. As an Ambarella design partner Rhonda Software has developed over 200 camera products for customers, including automotive cameras, action cameras, drones, virtual reality systems, home security cameras, and much more. With strong expertise in the imaging business, Rhonda Software provides custom camera firmware and electrical engineering design services and offers off-the-shelf Camera HW Platform line based on Ambarella's SoC (including H22, H2, CV22, CV25 and CV2). For more information please visit: www.rhondasoftware.com
Contact
Natasha Chichaeva
***@rhondasoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse