MBMA Releases New Case Studies on Educational and Government Facilities
By: MBMA
"It's more important than ever for school districts, colleges and universities, and government agencies to get the high-quality buildings they need without breaking the bank," says Tony Bouquot, MBMA's general manager. "As these new case studies show, metal buildings are the common denominator in providing great-looking, energy-efficient and cost-effective buildings for these organizations."
Educational buildings today have a variety of needs they must meet, including proper ventilation and air circulation, plenty of natural light, lots of open space and flexibility for changing needs and future growth. The Educational Campus Facilities case study looks at 14 metal building facilities across various uses and stakeholders. These facilities range from large athletic buildings such as the 138,000-square-
One fascinating building is the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma's Camp Trivera STEM Center in Oklahoma City. Camp Trivera is America's first urban STEM camp for girls and activities are centered around the main structure—a two-story metal building lodge with teaching areas, a training kitchen, event and group space as well as a covered outdoor learning area. The exterior has tent-shaped details that minimize direct sunlight and create a classic camping emblem.
The versatility of metal buildings also makes them popular for government buildings, from aircraft hangars and event centers to fire stations and recycling facilities. Government Facilities profiles 15 different structures encompassing a range of uses. The 77,000-square-
These two new reports add to a growing list of MBMA case studies that include Retail & Wholesale, Distilleries & Breweries, Vehicle Sales & Service, and Metal Roofing & Solar. In addition to these helpful resources, there are other useful brochures and fact sheets about metal buildings and the metal building industry available for free download at www.mbma.com.
