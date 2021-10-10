 
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Duane Dilworth, MD

Dr. Dilworth discusses melasma, a common skin condition with more than 200,000 cases in the United States per year
By:
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Oct. 15, 2021 - PRLog -- Journey Medical Corporation (Journey Medical) today released a new Journey with the Experts video featuring Duane Dilworth, MD, a board-certified dermatologist with Deluxe Dermatology in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Dilworth sits down with Journey Medical to discuss melasma, including what it is, why it occurs and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, melasma is a condition that causes brown to gray-brown patches, usually on the face. Women are more likely than men to develop melasma and it is common during pregnancy. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Dilworth, please visit https://vimeo.com/604868658/9972d50ebd.



About Journey with the Experts

Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.

The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/.

About Duane Dilworth, MD

Dr. Dilworth is a board-certified dermatologist with extensive knowledge in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Dr. Dilworth graduated from Florida State University and earned his medical degree at Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, DC. He returned to his hometown to complete residency training in dermatology at Saint Louis University and practiced in Los Angeles for two years before returning to St. Louis to work alongside his mother, Dr. Jacquelyn Garrett.

Dr. Dilworth is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, National Medical Association, and American Society of Dermatologic Surgery. Hair disorders, skin of color, skin cancer, psoriasis, acne, contact dermatitis and eczema are among his clinical interests, as well as injectable treatments. Dr. Dilworth provides personalized medical care to achieve natural results and employs advanced technology and prescribes industry-leading skincare products. He is committed to providing compassionate care and delivering the highest level of professional medical service to all of his patients. For additional information about Dr. Dilworth, please visit https://www.deluxedermstl.com/about.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

End
