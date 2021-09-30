CircaArts Gallery Re-Launches with Responsive Website

Well known South Bend, Indiana Art Gallery Ecosystem Focuses Online

Circa Art Gallery Logo

Contact

Kathy Reddy White

***@circaartsgallery.com Kathy Reddy White

End

--announces a new, updated website located at www.circaartsgallery.com which showcases works of art exhibited on the gallery floor at 528 E. Colfax Ave. The new website features dynamic responsive design engineered by the local website design powerhouse,. Of special note, the new website puts emphasis not on shopping art related transactions, but on more personal relationship based design facets that encourage communication betweenand its clients.Theis a sophisticated yet approachable gallery, representing regional artists with an emphasis on artisans working within themovement.works are created from unrelated, found objects and architectural details. They are constructed to form one-of-a-kind furniture and decorative elements. Calso sells antiques and collectibles, both large and small. Vintage Twill is a vintage clothing and accessories gallery showcasing men's and women's vintage clothing, coats and accessories.is located in the, on the east side of downtownIt's the building with a well known mural featured on the sideside.was founded in 2001. The gallery represented 60 local artists of all kinds, and artwork at all price points.Over time, the gallery represented fewer artists and went to higher quality and price points. At that moment in time, a key decision was made to concentrate on themovement (as inaesthetic. The result was a targeted look and that hosted regional artisans in that tradition. Decorative tiles, landscape paintings and oak furniture are hallmarks of the gallery content., the owner of the gallery, is a tile maker, so herline fit in perfectly with the newly refined approach. Win win!partnered withuntil they retired.took their place. The gallery also partners with(vintage clothing). The experience of three gallery approach housed at one location makes the trip an especially rewarding experience.Founded in 2001 byis a sophisticated yet approachable gallery, representing regional artists with an emphasis on artisans working within themovement. Included within theis an ecosystem of regional artisans in that tradition. Decorative tiles, landscape paintings and oak furniture are hallmarks of the gallery content. Also featured isantiques and collectibles, and, (vintage clothing).develops and manages the design, implementation and marketing of industry leading websites for clients in retail, manufacturing, professional services and non-profit sectors. Their client awards include the Inc. 500, Internet Retailer 500, The Webby, and thewith recognition in The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, Inc. Magazine, NPR, Internet Retailer, and other national media.With 20 years of success and experience in the online channel,is uniquely qualified to help you grow your business.expertise includes Internet strategy, responsive website design and development, plus online marketing and related web security services. Ready to get started? Contact Precept for a free consultation.