Systems & Software Announces Brand Refresh to More Accurately Communicate its' Market Value

Overhaul of external-facing materials including a new corporate website, www.ssivt.com, social media platforms, and marketing collateral;

Clear and concise messaging about values and commitment to customers, employees, partners, and the industry as a whole;

Quarterly customer video publication; and

and Renewed commitment to thought leadership.

Providing modern technology;

Maintaining product integrity; and

Delivering exemplary implementation and support services.

Systems & Software (https://www.ssivt.com/), a Harris Computer Systems' (https://www.harriscomputer.com/)company that offers a modern cloud and on-premises CIS and edge systems, today announced an end-to-end brand refresh which includes:

Overhaul of external-facing materials including a new corporate website, www.ssivt.com, social media platforms, and marketing collateral;

Clear and concise messaging about values and commitment to customers, employees, partners, and the industry as a whole;

Quarterly customer video publication; and

Renewed commitment to thought leadership.

"We felt that our branding elements and market communications weren't an accurate reflection of who we are. We have strong customer relationships, a solid reputation in the market, advanced abilities, and a cultural identity that is both compelling and unique," says S&S' Executive Vice President, Dana Lendorf-McCarthy. "A brand is the sum of all of the impressions and interactions our customers and the market have with us, and it is important that we reflect this back to them as clearly as possible."

S&S has been offering utility companies an integrated and supported enQuesta CIS suite of solutions since 1973. Over 50 percent of these clients have been partnering with S&S for 20 years or more. It is offered as part of a connected solution set, which includes implementation support and long-term managed services. According to Lendorf-McCarthy,"Our adaptable and configurable solution enables utilities to build stronger relationships with their customers through the very latest innovative features, SaaS hosting, and optional extended functionality. There isn't a CIS solution set on the market today that is better equipped to handle the modern and evolving needs of utilities."

S&S is committed to ongoing innovation. According to Lendorf-McCarthy, "Our track record shows our deep dedication to this industry and our clients," she continued. "Our investments in research and development is proven, and we are committed to continuing to modernize our solutions. We firmly believe this is why we are still viable today and will continue to add value to the utility enterprise in the future. We look forward to communicating this through our rebranded assets and insightful thought leadership."

Also included in the new messaging is S&S' availability. The company offers the most comprehensive and reliable support solution available in the industry today regardless of a utility's type and size. This includes 24/7 S&S team support, or "help yourself" support for those who want to find answers on their own.

Based in Winooski, Vermont, Systems & Software (S&S) is a modern cloud and on-premises CIS and edge system provider that has been offering utility companies fully supported, end-to-end solutions since 1973. Like its home state of Vermont, the company is led and supported by people committed to preserving its heritage. Through a culture of authentic hometown approachability this includes:

Providing modern technology;

Maintaining product integrity; and

Delivering exemplary implementation and support services.