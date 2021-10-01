News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring David Gorsulowsky, MD
Dr. Gorsulowsky discusses onychomycosis, a common nail condition with more than 3 million cases in the United States per year
Onychomycosis is a nail fungus that causes thickened, brittle, crumbly or ragged nails. It can affect fingernails, but it is more common in toenails. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Gorsulowsky, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
The information, including, without limitation, topics, presentations, discussions, content, descriptions or any other material contained herein is for informational purposes only. None of the material herein is intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified HCP with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or treatment and before undertaking a new healthcare regimen. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have heard, observed, or inferred herein. Any reliance is strictly prohibited.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About David Gorsulowsky, MD
Dr. Gorsulowsky is a native of the state of Louisiana and graduated from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He served his internship and dermatology residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, and subsequently joined the medical school faculty at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Because his passion is in direct patient care, he moved to California over 30 years ago and founded Fremont Dermatology in Fremont, California. He has been in private practice since then and has special interests in skin cancer surgery, general dermatology and cosmetic dermatology.
In addition to his practice, he teaches part-time as an Associate Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the University of California at San Francisco. In that role, he teaches medical and nursing students, resident physicians and others. He is on the medical staff of several local hospitals, where he helps provide care to hospitalized patients.
Dr. Gorsulowsky is active in various national and local medical associations. In addition, his volunteer medical work has taken him to local free clinics and to locations as far away as Southern Mexico. For additional information about Dr. Gorsulowsky, please visit https://www.californiaskininstitute.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
