Creative Industries Webinar (Free)
Speakers include:
Dr. Anna-Marie White, Strategic Advisor, Toi Maori- New Zealand
Tika Gilbert, Architect, Designer and Photographer, Tika Gilbert Designs - Bermuda
J.Sandiford, Digital Entrepreneur and Author, Antonio Media - The Netherlands
Tamahou Temara, General Manager, Toi Maori - New Zealand
Rodrigo Barreda, Education and Programming Director, LACAP - Toronto
When: September 15th
Time: 3:30-4:30pm ET.
To register visit: https://event.webinarjam.com/
Come for the talk, stay for the insight!
Canaan Bridges Consulting Inc.
***@canaanbridgesconsulting.com
