 
News By Tag
* Creative Industries
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2021
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

Creative Industries Webinar (Free)

By:
 
TORONTO - Sept. 9, 2021 - PRLog -- The creative industries include ventures and interests in the film, music, visual arts, technology, literary and dramatic fields. Culture, including cultural representations are also dynamics in these narratives. In this webinar, industry experts and entrepreneurs who work in the creative industries will discuss issues and developments that impact the ability of creators to leverage their output to a global marketplace. The webinar takes on a practical discussion with people who work in the creative and cultural industries.

Speakers include:
Dr. Anna-Marie White, Strategic Advisor, Toi Maori- New Zealand
Tika Gilbert, Architect, Designer and Photographer, Tika Gilbert Designs - Bermuda
J.Sandiford, Digital Entrepreneur and Author, Antonio Media - The Netherlands
Tamahou Temara, General Manager, Toi Maori - New Zealand
Rodrigo Barreda, Education and Programming Director, LACAP - Toronto

When: September 15th
Time: 3:30-4:30pm ET.
To register visit: https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/canaanbridgesconsult

Come for the talk, stay for the insight!

Canaan Bridges Consulting Inc.
We Help You: Grow. Achieve. Accelerate.

Contact
Canaan Bridges Consulting Inc.
***@canaanbridgesconsulting.com
End
Email:***@canaanbridgesconsulting.com Email Verified
Tags:Creative Industries
Industry:Business
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 10, 2021
Canaan Bridges Consulting Inc. News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Sep 09, 2021 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share