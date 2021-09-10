Creative Industries Webinar (Free)

Contact

-- The creative industries include ventures and interests in the film, music, visual arts, technology, literary and dramatic fields. Culture, including cultural representations are also dynamics in these narratives. In this webinar, industry experts and entrepreneurs who work in the creative industries will discuss issues and developments that impact the ability of creators to leverage their output to a global marketplace. The webinar takes on a practical discussion with people who work in the creative and cultural industries.Dr. Anna-Marie White, Strategic Advisor, Toi Maori- New ZealandTika Gilbert, Architect, Designer and Photographer, Tika Gilbert Designs - BermudaJ.Sandiford, Digital Entrepreneur and Author, Antonio Media - The NetherlandsTamahou Temara, General Manager, Toi Maori - New ZealandRodrigo Barreda, Education and Programming Director, LACAP - TorontoSeptember 15th3:30-4:30pm ET.Come for the talk, stay for the insight!Canaan Bridges Consulting Inc.We Help You: Grow. Achieve. Accelerate.