Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Michelle Ehrlich, MD
Dr. Ehrlich discusses acne scarring; about 80% of people between ages 11 and 30 will get acne, and one out of five of those people will develop scars
According to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, acne scarring is usually the result of inflamed blemishes caused by skin pores engorged with excess oils, dead skin cells and bacteria. The pore swells, causing a break in the follicle wall. The skin attempts to repair these lesions by forming new collagen fibers that are not as smooth as the original skin. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Ehrlich, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Michelle Ehrlich, MD
Dr. Ehrlich is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained cosmetic surgeon. She is a Diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology and a Fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. In addition to her private practice, Dr. Ehrlich is the Director of Cosmetic Dermatology for the Harbor-UCLA residency program and a clinical instructor in dermatology at UCLA.
Dr. Ehrlich completed her advanced fellowship in cosmetic surgery, laser and cosmetic dermatology at the La Jolla SpaMD, where she trained with a team of cosmetic dermatologists, facial plastic surgeons, and general plastic and reconstructive surgeons. Dr. Ehrlich completed her training in dermatology and internal medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. While at the Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Ehrlich was elected President of the Foundation's House Staff and served on the Graduate Medical Education Committee and the Alumni Council. She is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine and Biomedical Science and graduated from Princeton University Cum Laude and Sigma Xi.
An experienced researcher, Dr. Ehrlich is a published author in scientific journals and textbooks, and she is certified in Human Subjects Research Protection. She has held research positions at Dermatology/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Media Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
