T-Dawg Da Don Set To Release His Long Awaited Megalodon Album August 6th

After A Brief Run In With The Authorities In 2019 And Being Released February 2020 A Week Before The Pandemic Forcing A Curfew And So Many Other Restrictions T-Dawg Hit The Ground Running Recording Over 30 Songs For Megalodon

-- This is6th project but this is his second album on this album T-Dawg expresses himself and shows a side of him that he doesn't usually show more personal because these songs are the soundtrack that document what was going on in his life in that current time. What he was going through at the moment last year losing his grandma who was battling cancer his mother almost losing her life and having to get her leg amputated him facing incarceration and several open cases his best friend overdosing off Fentanyl even getting deep as explaining how one of his homeboys who got killed while another committed suicide or even when he's talking about how his kids make him smile. On a track named after what a lot of us do now laugh out loud (he gets in in depth with that particular song as he expresses "thinking about the man that he's becoming it makes him proud while looking in his kids eyes make him want to smile he states and all the things we've been through all the tribulations and the trial referring to beingmakes him want laugh out loud as you listen to this musical masterpiece set to release august 6th with features from hisArtist likeor His new signedartistOverall when you ask t-dawg why did he choose two name his album after a prehistoric considered to be extinct shark his answers were I quote Megalodon was like the first shark so I will consider it being like the first time all those simply replicas are watered-down versions of the Megalodon a lot of these rap on in Taken Style and finessing it over the past years I sat and watched numerous of upcoming artist Steel from my brand whether it be somebody named such-and-such Da Do. And it's not just rappers it's several different Entertainers as people that's just an entertainment industry as a whole who has seen the brand seen it being marketed some way and they liked it and then they still do the recipe I try to run off with it like it was theirs so with thisproject we going to put things in the proper perspective of who's really