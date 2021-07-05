News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Mark Seraly, MD
Dr. Seraly discusses severe recalcitrant acne, including nodular, inflammatory and cystic acne
Severe recalcitrant acne includes nodular, inflammatory and cystic acne. These types of acne are more serious than a typical pimple and affect deeper layers of the skin. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Seraly, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Mark Seraly, MD
Dr. Seraly is a board-certified dermatologist with over 23 years of clinical experience. Dr. Seraly is a graduate of Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA and completed his residency and chief residency in dermatology at the University of Pittsburgh. He is the recipient of numerous honors and awards including membership in many academic honor societies.
Dr. Seraly has authored 37 medical publications and has been invited as a guest lecturer over 200 times in 23 U.S. states and 11 cities in 7 foreign countries. He is an active member of many professional medical societies, former adjunct teaching faculty for the University of Pittsburgh Department of Dermatology residency program, and runs a private practice in Peters Township, PA. Dr. Seraly's particular interests in dermatology include acne, rosacea, skin cancer, cosmetic dermatology, infectious skin diseases, autoimmune disorders and teledermatology. For additional information about Dr. Seraly, please visit http://www.drmarkseraly.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
