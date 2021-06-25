PrintekMobile Launches Its Next 8" Mobile Thermal Printer

A Drop-in Replacement Printer that is Fast, Affordable, and Easy to use

--, a long-time industry leader for reliable, innovative, on-the-go rugged mobile printers, has announced the launch of itsmobile thermal printer series. The I80is the newest addition to theseries, and it provides users the ability to print full-page receipts, work orders, invoices, tickets or other printing needs for vehicle applications. This printer is packed with the latest in advanced features to help your mobile workforce increase productivity right out of the box.Theis the fastest 8" mobile printer on the market. It brings with it, user friendly features like dual serrated tear bars, large function buttons, an easy to open paper door, and a web-based configuration page for easy printer set up. With a ruggedized casing, thewill withstand environments where most other printers won't last. Thewas designed with ease-of-use, functionality, and the ability to drop-in and easily replace existing competitor printers. Mounting systems that are currently offered by all the major mounting companies will work with thewith no modifications needed.Thedesign makes for a low profile, small foot print, and highly reliable full-page mobile printer that is perfect for a wide variety of applications. Theprinters is an ideal printing solution for EMS, police, fire, insurance agencies, fork lifts, public utilities, trucking companies and more. Like otherprinters, theis available inversions. A wide variety of mobile printer mounting options are also available to help with ease of installation. Continuous roll paper, single sheet feed, or fanfold media allow for a variety of printing options. Theis compatible withoperating systems."Early users of thehave reported improved paper loading, paper tearing and faster printing then the competition. Our customers are happy with the ability to use current mounts and cables when installing the" states, Director of Marketing and Mobile Sales at Printek, LLC. "Theis an example ofcommitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the mobile printer world."Ascontinues to penetrate the 8" full-page mobile thermal printer market, the I80 is sure to be a standout. To download a brochure on theplease visit:https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products/interceptor-series-portable-printers.htmlhttps://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printer-accessories.htmlhttps://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-service.htmlhttps://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/custom-portable-printers.htmlhttps://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-printers-mobile-promotions.htmlbrand printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. Allprinters are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive 2-yr warranties.printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. They print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile solutions worldwide.printers also come with superior customer support - before and after the purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with system integrators, software developers,, and installers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information aboutentire line of mobile printing products is available at printek.com.