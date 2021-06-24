News By Tag
Variscite and Basler expand collaboration for embedded vision solutions with NXP i.MX 8M Plus techno
Variscite, a leading System on Module manufacturer, and Basler, an expert in embedded vision, are stepping up their collaboration for solutions based on the NXP i.MX 8 application processor series.
By: Variscite Ltd
Variscite is a leading strategic partner of NXP and the only SoM vendor to join NXP's Platinum Partner membership. This gives the company early access to NXP's new product introductions before they hit the market and makes Variscite the only SoM manufacturer worldwide to launch the full range of i.MX8 products at the same time as NXP launches its new processors.
For its development kits destined for multimedia use, Variscite utilizes Basler embedded cameras VCAM-AR1335B (13 MP resolution) and
VCAM-AR0821B (8 MP resolution). The resulting embedded vision systems provide an easy start to test vision-based applications.
In parallel with the announcement of NXP's latest applications processor, the i.MX 8M Plus, Basler released the reference camera module that matches the SoC. Through close cooperation and intensive matching of all hardware and software components, the company realized a powerful and cost-optimized vision system, which utilizes the full potential of both the camera module and the i.MX 8M Plus. The resulting vision system provides the perfect solution for intelligent, vision-based machine learning applications. Basler also recently launched an industrial-grade Embedded Vision Processing Board with vision-optimized interfaces that are based on a Variscite's System on Module. It enables the connection of various camera types and is suitable for series production in addition to prototyping.
"The combination of Basler's embedded vision know-how and Variscite's System on Module expertise results in ideal solutions for our customers. Our Embedded Vision Processing Kit demonstrates our ability to create powerful vision systems based on Variscite's SoMs, which exploit the full potential of both the camera and NXP's i.MX 8M Plus (https://www.variscite.com/
"The partnership with Basler allows Variscite to expand the range of the eco-system we provide for our customers and meet the increased demand for high-end vision solutions," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite.
Variscite
For almost two decades, Variscite has been developing, producing, and manufacturing a powerful range of System on Modules, leading the market in terms of development and innovation. The company's products are based on leading SoC vendors such as NXP/Freescale, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Marvell. Variscite's production fully complies with ISO 13485, 9001, and 14001 standards, meeting international customers' demands as well regulatory requirements for a broad range of industries, including, inter alia, medical devices and related services. Variscite's full suite of hardware and software solutions supports the customer's design process, from the earliest development stages to successful mass production.
For more information, contact Variscite's sales team by phone at +972 (9) 9562910, by email at sales@variscite.com, or via www.variscite.com/
Variscite Ltd
4, Hamelacha St.
Lod, 71520
Israel
www.variscite.com
Basler
Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, 3D products, and software, the company offers embedded vision solutions, that comprise consulting services, customer-specific software development as well as customized products. Basler's products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia, and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit customers from a wide range of sectors.
For more information contact us by phone at +49 4102 463 500, by email at embedded.europe@
Press Contact:
Frank von Kittlitz – Content & PR
Tel. +49 4102 463 171
Fax +49 4102 463 46 171
frank.vonkittlitz@
Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
www.baslerweb.com
