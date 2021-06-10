 
Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream Selects SpeedLine As Their Online Ordering Provider

By: SpeedLine Solutions Inc
 
ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - June 15, 2021 - PRLog -- Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream recently announced that it has selected SpeedLine Solutions Inc. as its exclusive online ordering provider.

Headquartered in Iowa, Happy Joe's is a family-centric pizza concept with eight company-owned and 35 franchise locations throughout the Midwest. The rapidly growing concept has mandated SpeedLine's online ordering platform, SpeedDine, company-wide as part of its new technology strategy. By ensuring all of its corporate and franchise locations are using the same system, Happy Joe's has been able to create an even happier experience for its customers.

"It's nice to have a solution from an old partner of ours that works for the entire chain," said Happy Joe's Chief Financial Officer Hollie Matthys. "We've been working with SpeedLine for almost 20 years and we've had great reactions from guests about the site. They've told us it looks nice and it's so easy to order."

Matthys continued by talking about how the concept's franchisees have welcomed SpeedDine with open arms and have experienced success as a result.

"Our franchisees have loved how very seamless the transition has been," Matthys continued. "Before SpeedDine, we had constant menu pricing problems between coupons, online orders, and in-store transactions. It's great to not have any of those discrepancies anymore. SpeedDine gives our franchisees more control. Before, if you had 50 people in the store ordering, and online orders coming in, the two systems didn't talk to each other. Guests ordering online weren't being given realistic times for when they could expect their delivery. Now, the estimated order arrival times are more accurate."

With SpeedDine in their corner, Happy Joe's restaurants can also now quickly communicate if they run out of a product by marking it as out-of-stock in the POS. Prior to SpeedDine, Happy Joe's team members would need to hunt down the customer's contact information to let them know the restaurant was sold out of a product. Now when it's marked out of stock, in-store staff are aware, and customers are prevented from ordering it online and being disappointed. This results in happier guests and more magical memories.

"We've enjoyed working closely with Happy Joe's over the years, and we're proud to have been selected as their exclusive POS and online ordering provider," said John deWolde, President & CEO of SpeedLine Solutions Inc. "Our relationship with Happy Joe's has always been really important to us, and we are thrilled to be the solution to help them get all of their stores onto one system."

Happy Joe's plans to finish implementing SpeedDine in all of its restaurants by the end of July 2021.

About Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream

Founded in 1972 by Joe Whitty in Davenport, Iowa, Happy Joe's dream was to create a restaurant concept that focused on serving America's two favorite foods – pizza and ice cream – in a family-friendly, celebratory environment. The family-centric pizza brand is also committed to helping kids with special needs across America through its Happy Joe's Kids Foundation (http://www.happyjoeskids.org/). Owned and operated by Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, Happy Joe's has eight company and 35 franchise locations throughout the Midwest with more in the pipeline. To learn more about the FastCasual "Top 200" concept, visit HappyJoes.com or follow Happy Joe's on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/HappyJoes), Twitter, and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/happyjoespizza/).

About SpeedLine Solutions Inc.

The leading provider of innovative solutions for pizza point of sale, SpeedLine (www.speedlinesolutions.com) provides technology solutions for pizza and delivery, quick service, and multi-concept restaurant chains. SpeedLine POS solutions help restaurants and chains operate more efficiently and profitably.

