Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Michael McKelvey, MD
Dr. McKelvey discusses cysts, a very common skin condition in the United States
A cyst is an abnormal, usually noncancerous growth filled with liquid or a semisolid substance, sometimes causing pain. Cysts are very common and may form anywhere in the body. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. McKelvey, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Michael McKelvey, MD
A native of Southeast Ohio, Dr. McKelvey received his undergraduate degree from Miami University and completed medical school at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, graduating with honors at all levels of his education. Following medical school, he completed his internship at Riverside Methodist Hospital and then returned to The Ohio State University Medical Center for residency training in dermatology.
Dr. McKelvey prides himself on being a well-rounded physician, enjoying the medical, surgical and cosmetic components of dermatology. He also enjoys teaching and is active in the education of resident physicians. He currently lectures at The Ohio State University and is a preceptor for clinics at the VA Medical Center. Dr. McKelvey is a past President of the Central Ohio Dermatological Society. For additional information about Dr. McKelvey, please visit https://dermatologycolumbus.com/
