Frontline workers to be celebrated during Shawnee Riverfest X benefit Concert

As communities start to gather for the first time in over a year, The Shawnee Riverfest Concert is set to recognize and celebrate our frontline workers. Over 12 International, National, and Local acts unite to support the Pocono Mountains United Way

-- East Stroudsburg, PA - As communities start to gather again, the need for togetherness and fun will bring many individuals out this summer. One much anticipated annual event in the Poconos, Shawnee Riverfest, will once again bring many out to enjoy good music, food, friends and this year will also honor frontline workers who helped us through an unprecedented year.The 10th Annual Shawnee Riverfest Free Concert will take place Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the historic Shawnee Inn, along the banks of the Delaware River. The 8-hour free concert will bring in over 10 International, national and local acts to unite and support Pocono Mountains United Way's mission in supporting our community. This event will practice social distancing and masks are encouraged.The day will include a moment of silence for those we lost due to COVID in our community, presented by State Representative Rosemary Brown, as well as a special award presentation to a community frontline worker whose work and efforts has been recognized during this past year."This year will be unlike any other as we celebrate these frontline workers. It is because of their efforts and commitment that we are now looking toward the light at the end of the tunnel, and we want to take a day and celebrate all their hard work and efforts, while remembering those we lost," event organizer Gil Coronado said.The cast ofhost Dorimar Bonilla and co-hosts Alexa Sanchez and Monique Lynch Cosme, will serve as emcees for this year's event. Some of the confirmed acts this year are national touring act Wild Planes, NY artist Nik Hartfield, Harley, Fusia Dance Center, Stephanie Campbell, Elizabeth Gillen, DJ Queue, and the Shawnee Playhouse cast of..with more acts being announced! An outdoor photo booth will be available by Rockin' Photobooth for families to capture their special moments at Shawnee Riverfest. Also, a highly energeticsession led by Sandra Rivera and Alan Divo Emmons kicks off the concert. Food vendors will be on hand to keep our attendee's appetites satisfied and thirst quenched. There will also be a silent auction at the event, where attendees can bid on a variety of items. Sponsors of Shawnee Riverfest include Pocono 96.7, CILA LLC Management, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort, Sonia's Sweet Inspirations, Rockin' Photobooth and DJ Queue.Shawnee Riverfest X will once again benefit Pocono Mountains United Way."We are thankful to Gil, CILA Management and the amazing event sponsors for their dedication to helping the United Way and our community and we are especially grateful to the frontline workers who have helped us get through such a challenging year," Pocono Mountains United Way President/CEO Michael Tukeva said.For more information visit www.shawneeriverfest.com