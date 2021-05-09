News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD
Dr. Agarwal-Antal discusses actinic keratosis, a dermatologic condition with more than three million cases annually in the United States
Actinic keratosis is a rough, scaly patch on the skin caused by years of exposure to the sun or ultraviolet rays. It is commonly found on the face, lips, ears, back of hands, forearms, scalp and neck. If actinic keratosis is left untreated, it may become cancerous. To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Agarwal-Antal, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets seven products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Neera Agarwal-Antal, MD
Dr. Agarwal-Antal is a board-certified Dermatologist, Dermatopathologist and Pathologist. She is a native Ohioan who went to the six-year accelerated BS/MD program at Northeastern Ohio University College of Medicine (NEOUCOM) in Rootstown, Ohio. She then went to train in anatomical and clinical pathology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where she designed and authored an interactive textbook on CD ROM, which at the time was the first of its type. Dr. Agarwal-Antal then received subspecialty training in dermatopathology at Jefferson Medical College. She then attended the University of Utah for dermatology training while serving as a faculty member.
Dr. Agarwal-Antal has a special interest in teaching dermatology and is a clinical assistant professor in the departments of pathology and the internal medicine division of dermatology at NEOUCOM, where she teaches medical students, residents and fellows. She is one of few physicians with three board certifications and full training in dermatology, pathology and dermatopathology. For additional information about Dr. Agarwal-Antal, please visit https://hudsonderm.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships;
Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and Bill Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
