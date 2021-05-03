 
Alexander Arntzen's Initiation Original Score to be Released

By:
 
 
Initiation Album Art
Initiation Album Art
LOS ANGELES - May 3, 2021 - PRLog -- Alexander Arntzen's score to the upcoming horror film, Initiation is getting released on May 7, 2021 by Alpha 7 Music. The album consists of 13 original tracks. The film, directed by John Berardo, is getting distributed by Saban Films on May 7, 2021. The film stars Isabella Gomez, Jon Huertas, Lochlyn Munro, Froy Gutierrez, Bart Johnson, Lindsay LaVanchy, Gattlin Griffth, Patrick Walker, James Berardo, Bart Johnson, Shireen Lai, Kent Faulcon, Maxwell Hamilton and Yancy Butler. Some of Arntzen's other credits include Beyond the Woods, Wally Got Wasted and A New York Christmas Wedding. The score will be available on all major digital sites including iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music.

When discussing his work on the film Arntzen says, "Creating the original score for Initiation was an incredible experience. Collaborating with John Berardo over the years already gave us such a musical rapport that allowed me to dive into the more unique elements that would stand out in the Score. One was including the sound of a Drill (the killers weapon of choice) that would get increasingly louder as they approached. Also, I recorded my own voice doing various rhythmic breathing patterns and used a plug-in to tune my voice down one or two octaves to make it sound like a monster. These elements were on top of a bed of custom electronic synths that ranged from pads to pulsating screeching basses and percussion. There is one main motif/theme that is generally played on piano throughout the film. I have kept this theme since the film was in development years ago. Gratefully, when I finally played it back to picture, it still worked perfectly with how it resonated with the themes of the movie and characters better than I could have ever predicted!"

The Initiation synopsis reads: "During a university's pledge week, the carefree partying turns deadly serious when a star athlete is found impaled in his dorm. The murder ignites a spree of sinister social-media messages, sweeping the students and police into a race against time to uncover the truth behind the school's dark secrets…and the horrifying meaning of a recurring symbol: a single exclamation mark."

ABOUT ALEXANDER ARNTZEN

Alexander Arntzen, https://www.alexanderarntzen.com/, is an award-winning Film Composer & Singer/Songwriter of multiple genres, styles, and mediums. His latest projects include original music for feature films Initiation (2020 SXSW Film Festival), A New York Christmas Wedding (Netflix), Victim(s), & TV projects for SyFy's Expiration Date, CW Seed's Cupid's Match, & Saving The Human Race.

During the Summer of 2010 Alexander was honored to accept an internship with Hans Zimmer. In the Summer of 2013 Alexander had the privilege of interning for Danny Elfman and assist with transcribing scores for his concert, "Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton".
