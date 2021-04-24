News By Tag
ShearShare and Rosy Salon Software Collaborate to Help Speed Small Business Recovery
Salon, spa and barbershop owners can now access an innovative technology suite to increase profits
By: ShearShare
Salon and spa owners on ShearShare receive a free month of Rosy's complete solution that is in addition to their one-month free trial offer. Rosy users will receive a $30 gift card from ShearShare valid at more than 7,000 businesses nationwide when they list their available space. This is in addition to getting complimentary access to the largest database of fully-licensed and vetted cosmetologists in need of booth rental suites and stations.
"ShearShare aims to be the greatest engine of jobs and wealth creation for the beauty and barbering industry," says Dr. Tye Caldwell, Cofounder & CEO of ShearShare. "Our timely partnership with Rosy Salon Software gives our authorized hosts immediate access to innovative technology for their staff and shift management, salon and spa scheduling, and the ability to track inventory and sell in-store products. The ShearShare x Rosy collaboration gives owners a flexible, comprehensive business option so they can explore diverse revenue streams and in turn, recover faster."
"Rosy is always looking for partnerships to help salons optimize their resources and grow their revenue. We are excited about the partnership with ShearShare and to introduce our clients to this valuable solution," said Rosy Salon Software President Jason Foodman. "With ShearShare, Rosy salons can generate revenue from booths and stations that would otherwise have sat empty —tracking the schedule of course within Rosy."
The ShearShare mobile platform allows licensed cosmetologists and barbers to rent affordable, secure private suites and booths by the day in over 850 cities across the United States with no-term leases and no commission fees. Additionally, salon, spa, and barbershop owners benefit from having access to tens of thousands of vetted, licensed professionals who can fill their vacant booths and stations by the day, week, month, or occasion. ShearShare offers the industry's only usage-based liability insurance that provides up to $1,000,000 in professional liability coverage, priced at just $5/day and available exclusively on ShearShare.
For more information, visit https://shearshare.com/
About ShearShare
ShearShare is the first machine learning-enabled mobile marketplace that allows salon and barbershop owners to rent their excess suites and booths to licensed cosmetologists and barbers by the day. The ShearShare mobile platform gives owners a chance to make efficient use of their excess space by providing independent stylists access to booths and private suites based on a time and price that's convenient for them. Launched in 2017, ShearShare currently serves industry professionals in more than 800 cities. For more information, visit ShearShare.com.
About Rosy Salon Software
Founded by former salon and spa owners, Rosy Salon Software is a comprehensive suite of cloud-based scheduling and business tools with features designed for salons and spas. This service leverages the latest technology and allows users to build deeper relationships with clients while increasing their revenue and profitability. For more information about Rosy Salon Software, please visit www.rosysalonsoftware.com.
Steve Chomik, Sr Director of Strategic Partnerships, ShearShare, steve@shearshare.com
Karla Gomez, Marketing Manager, Rosy Salon Software, karla@rosysalonsoftware.com
