Student of Florida Invents App That Shows Vaccination and Testing Centers Closest To Users
This Latino Student is changing how the people connect and interact with each other, in this uncertain times this is a handy solution to help fight COVID-19.
By: Pointgenie LLC
Eric Azcona's mobile app could not have come at a better time with many people still suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic. This app which is available for iPhone devices will reduce anxiety and stress, while promoting ease of access, using technology.
When quizzed about the app, Eric Azcona said "the application is part of a more ambitious project that my startup has been developing. Only at this moment we found an immediate problem and we decided to put our resources to help the community that is a bit overwhelmed with so much information on the internet. I personally invite everyone to download the application and start sharing information about places and their status to defeat this virus."
The application will combine the power of artificial intelligence and word of mouth to provide accurate information for users. This is a foolproof system designed to ensure that users will not suffer from outdated systems by relying on human input to feed the system.
Eric Azcona has hinted that more features will be added to the mobile app in the future. These will include the capacity to display satisfaction levels from the service centers listed. The more robust version will also allow users to share images and videos of their experiences in real-time and will allow interaction among the patrons with messages and social profiles.
Over the years, Pointgenie
Pointgenie's commitment to businesses culminated in the addition of an exciting new feature that allows businesses to create a home page linked to a QR code. When scanned these QR codes would reveal important information such as special offers, contactless menus, contact links, footfall analytics and more. With these features, customers will literally have a magical genie on their hands.
The team behind Pointgenie encourages businesses and individuals to get in on their exciting innovations and improve their business and quality of life respectively. The team has hinted that more humongous additions and innovations should be expected coming soon and urges all to keep a close eye on them as they look to venture into other sectors and cryptocurrencies in the future. The company actually is in talks with prominent Silicon Valley groups to expand their operations and urge anyone with resources and is willing to support to approach and contact directly.
PointGenie on the App Store
Eric Azcona
***@pointgenie.com
