PS118 Gallery and Event Space reopening in Downtown Durham
By: Horse & Buggy Press
The 1500 square feet gallery has been spruced up during our covidi downtime and we proudly present an array of soulful work in a variety of media, across a broad range of price points, and carefully presented with room for works to breathe. Full on receptions will return in a few months when we are post covid. Until then we will continue to mask up and socially distance.
An interesting array of solo exhibits are being slotted for the next 18 months. We are hoping to see more work find new homes so we can spark joy and more conversations and I can start writing bigger and more frequent checks to the 50 established artists and craftspersons with work in the gallery. Days and hours will expand as downtown foot traffic returns.
We have big plans to continue improving the infrastructure, including illuminated shadow boxes along the storefront windows, and sexifying the facade with some colorful lighting, and a proper illuminated sign kicking off the building.
To do these things though, we need to SELL WORK as it does not appear that the vulture capitalists will be investing in us like they do the startup tech industry and the REIT commercial real estate scene. Their loss. Any help in bringing good people around who would be excited by what we have to offer would be most appreciated. We also promise scintillating conversations so visitors will be impressed by the informal yet sophisticated vibe, and then folks can walk around the corner to one of many restaurants with socially distanced and outdoor dining.
We have an "innovative!"
Our Broad Street gallery is still kicking Monday-Friday 9 to 3ish (most days to 5). On view through April 10 is "Two Takes: Paintings by Clyde and Catherine Edgerton (father and daughter). "Mining the Personal: New Paintings by Annie Nashold and New Works in Ceramics by Mimi Logothetis" runs April 19-June 19.
PS 118 is located at 118 West Parrish Street in downtown Durham between the well curated gift shop Chet Miller and the Unscripted Hotel. Post covid visitors are welcome to grab coffee from Loaf, tea from Jeddah's, or what not from Bulldega, and imbibe while you stroll the gallery.
Big thanks to longtime gallery sponsors Tammi Brooks of Inhabit Real Estate, Sean Lilly Wilson and Fullsteam Brewery, and Laser Image Printing and Marketing. Please contact Dave Wofford at dave@horseandbuggypress.com or 919 949 4847 if you are interested to learn more about our sponsorship program. We work hard to make sure its a win win and does good things in all directions including the sponsoring businesses.
Here's to 2021 being more convivial and less covid inflected.
all best wishes,
Dave Wofford
Contact
Dave Wofford Wofford
***@horseandbuggypress.com
9199494847
End
