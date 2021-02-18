News By Tag
Dasha Ware Named CMO of The Collegiate Entertainers Group (NCEG)
The only music industry pipeline designed to help students use their passion to fund their education.
By: RSG Agency
Dasha has executed digital and creative marketing efforts for some of the most influential brands and recording artists today. For the past 10 years, she's managed the digital assets for 20+ Million Dollar a year company, Rap Snacks, which has moved from Atlanta's local market to 1,000+ stores including Walmart, Krogers, Big Lots, 7 Eleven, Quik Trip, Spencer's, and the list goes on. As newly appointed CMO, Ware will oversee and evaluate the tasks of NCEG's "Industry Team" for quality assurance of all campaigns; manage company recruitment efforts of professionals for use as judges, chapter coaches, and mentors as well as facilitate the growth of the organization's brand recognition across various platforms.
Founded to provide a safe environment for college students to pursue a career in music, NCEG's programs connect university students to elite members of the music community who are all passionate about helping the next generation succeed. Ware's music network dates back to 2006, during the southern crunk, snap, and spans to today's the trap and "mumble" music era, having worked with artists such as D4L, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Lil Mo, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and 5x Grammy producer, Bangladesh. In 2014, she was named Top 5 Social Media Influencer of Atlanta and Top 100 Branding Expert to follow on Twitter by notable entrepreneur, Evan Carmichael.
By 2016, Ware had created a social media campaign for the relaunch of Rap Snacks introducing the Migos "Dab of Ranch" Jingle video, in partnership with Spotify, which went viral with 5+ million shared views. Since, Ware ventured into distribution, in 2018, having released over 130+ records and 70+ albums under the RSG umbrella and reaching a catalog of over 10 Million+ collective streams with the help of major featured artists: Gucci Mane, Lil Keed, Yella Beezy, Money Man, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz, Blac Youngsta, Erica Banks and many other indie artists. In 2020, she expanded her marketing services and expertise to help develop athletes and non-music brands.
Ware plans to offer a wide range of training options for athletes and students who are looking to develop their minds, body, and talents. As a former SAE instructor and with a current best-seller, Smart Artists Don't Starve, Ware's read has already reached #1 in New Releases in Business and Money "2 hour short reads", #1 in Music Business, and best-seller in Music Business ranking in at #2 all within a week of its release. In speaking on her book, Ware explains, "Smart Artists Don't Starve, is intended as a source of helpful information for recording artists currently in the indie music space or thinking about getting involved in selling music to the public." Consequently, with her knowledge of the music business and effortless way of connecting with students, Ware will also play a part in creating academic curriculums for the NCEG college chapters. She understands she was tapped to leverage her expertise and robust network to provide opportunities, promote innovation, and practice collaboration across various entertainment-
As music and entertainment move to a more digital space, it's important to have those who most understand this transition educating those who will carry the torch in the future. Dasha's diversified experience in music, entertainment, and working with companies/brands adjacent to those markets, will prove a great launching pad as NCEG students become the next generation in these industries.
For more information and the latest updates on Ware and NCEG, https://www.nationalceg.org/
