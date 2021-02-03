News By Tag
R&B Sensation, Donell Jones Is Bringing Real R&B Back With New Album, 100% FREE & It Debuts On 2/14
The Album Will Be Free On His Website DonellJonesMusic.com, Fans Can Donate, And Some Proceeds Will Go To The "Missing Kids" Foundation
By: KenyaWriteForMe
Fans, friends, and family have been anticipating this newly needed release for quite some time now and have expressed that since he's been gone R&B and soul music just has not been the same.
With new singles "Karma (Payback)" and "Deep N2U" available now on Apple Music, the singer/songwriter/
100% FREE is a project that was created to embrace Donell's evolution in music and as a man. He was once addicted to alcohol, smoking cigarettes, self-sabotage, and negative thinking but he's no longer bound to things that do not add any value to his life. Also, since he's no longer signed to a record label and has become independent with his own company, CandyMan Music, Love Jones has been 100% FREE to tap into his authentic creativity and is producing lyrical content that is relatable and yet again, timeless.
There will be 7 songs on this project and listeners can expect to hear some reggae, house music, and grown and sexy Donell Jones today. The album will be available on his website DonellJonesMusic.com (https://www.donelljonesmusic.com/
"The album is free but if you want to support me you can buy it… I did this for my fans that may be less fortunate and don't have the money or maybe you'll download and say I want to support him anyway. It's up to you but for me it's no pressure. I just wanted to put some music out that feels good," said the independent artist.
For those who are looking to grab the album now, it is currently available for pre-order on iTunes ($5.99), and those who want to make a donation can do so at DonellJonesMusic.com and 25% of the proceeds will go to charity (MissingKids.org (https://www.missingkids.org/
"Our children are the future and if we are not protecting and teaching them to think free then our future as humanity will never see its full potential. Yes, abuse is when you beat a child but abuse is also when you teach a child to hate others and/or themselves,"
"Also during 2020 I didn't realize how many children come up missing every year and when I heard 800k I was blown away by the fact that no one is talking about this as much as so I wanted to speak on it and help out in any way that I can, which is why I chose the FindTheChildren foundation,"
Donell Jones is a husband, a family man, but also someone with a big heart. He hopes that his contribution will make an impact on bringing kids home and reuniting them with the people who love them the most.
To listen and download 100% FREE, be sure to check it out on all streaming services as well as the album will be free on his website at DonellJonesMusic.com!
