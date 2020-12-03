Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Partners with Blaze Fire Games launches New Esports Club

The MAHS and Blaze Fire Game partnership will impact 750 minority students in grades 6-12

-- Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Charter School located in Memphis, TN, announced that it had signed a conference partnership agreement with Blaze Fire Games to launch a new eSports Club at the High School.The Lions join a large and growing world of high schools that have also created and launched similar video gaming esports programs for their students. The esports industry is a 2 billion dollars a year industry and one of the world's fastest-growing sports. It is a billion-dollar industry with a combined projected global audience of 557 million by 2021. The 360 partnership will emphasize content creation, innovation, and how to leverage gaming and technology as a professional career pathway. As part of the program, participants will have access to industry micro-credentialing certificates in subjects such as Intro to eSports, Coaching, Broadcasting, eSports Digital Marketing, eSports Project Management, AI Gaming Analytics, and Health and Wellness.Isiah Reese, CEO, Co-Founder of Blaze Fire Games, "this partnership with the Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Charter school is significant. This MAHS partnership is exciting because it represents more than just creating and launching an esports club. This agreement allows our company to continue creating opportunities and develop relevant and sustainable career readiness skills required to survive in today's digital workforce economy. At the same time, it is tapping into a rich talent that is often; overlooked in underserved student communities."During the summer of 2020, the MAHS and Blaze Fire Games Academic team collaborated and created its esports club. In the fall of 2020, MAHS's program Director Cedric Granger worked in a cohort and successfully launched a new customized Digital Gaming esports State of TN Department academic for-credit high school course. The program includes sixty-one gaming and esports essential skills micro-credentialing certificates offerings from the Blaze Fire Games edu academy.The class is an officially approved collegiate dual-enrollment approved program class offered throughout the entire State of Tennessee by the Department of Education. The academic program will also serve as a future student enrollment pipeline program for two of The State of Tennessee's Historically Black College and Universities HBCU's Fisk University and Tennessee State University.MAHS students now have the opportunity to enroll and continue following their passion with partnering HBCU's of the Blaze Fire Games, esports career pathway continuing-education company.Cedric Granger, eSports Club Program Director, and Visual / Virtual Art Director. "We are so excited to be partnered with Blaze Fire Games and their Silicon Valley-based technology partners to bring this amazing academic career pathway opportunity to our MAHS scholars. The opportunities are unlike anything else being offered today and will allow our students to achieve dream milestones that neither they nor their families thought would be possible for generations to come."The MAHS Lions esports club has sixty-five members. In the spring of 2021, the club, in partnership with Blaze Fire Games and GYO, will host its first NBA 2K, Madden NFL, and Mario Smash Brothers online virtual esports open online intramural competition tournament against other area Mid-South High School club esports gamers.For more information about the MAHS Lions esports High School club and how to join and become a digital ad corporate sponsor, please visit:Join the MAHS Lions esports club.Click on link belowMemphis Academy of Health Sciences (MAHS) is a tuition-free, public charter school educating students 6 through 12 who reside in Memphis and Shelby County. The instructional program at MAHS Middle and High School is a researched-based process founded on the beliefs that:• All children can learn, given sufficient time and quality instruction.• Schools control the conditions that determine whether or not students are successful at learning.• Quality instruction is the product of proper planning and thoughtful delivery of meaningful information.The first charter school to open its doors in Tennessee, Memphis Academy of Health Sciences Middle and High School (MAHS), educates over 750 students across two campus locations.The mission of MAHS is to offer students a high-quality education. Through our health science focused curriculum and various program offerings, our school is determined to make a significant impact in the Memphis area by helping our students acquire the skills and experiences necessary to enter the health sciences field. We ignite the excitement our students about learning in and we focus on exposing them to the various careers in the Health Sciences industry.MAHS provides a structured learning environment that promotes integrity and commitment, both in and out of the classroom. Our schools promote a culture that fosters character development and growth. At MAHS, students are inspired to learn and encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities, athletics, and service-learning projects. Our environment is strengthened by the collaboration of teachers, families, community-based organizations, and the school. This type of teamwork continues to inspire academic excellence at MAHS.About Blaze Fire GamesBlaze Fire Games is a licensed digital online games provider, which taps into various creative talent and skills across the globe. The company aims to connect a diverse group of participants by introducing them to a career path to learn to compete in a gaming environment.