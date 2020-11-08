News By Tag
Journey Medical Corp Announces New Journey with the Experts Video Featuring Marc Darst, MD
Dr. Darst discusses rosacea, a skin condition affecting 16 million people in the United States
Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness and often small, red, pus-filled bumps on the face that affects an estimated 16 million people in the United States. It mostly affects those between the ages of 30-50 with fair skin.
To view the Journey with the Experts video featuring Dr. Darst, please visit https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and is a partner company of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Marc Darst, MD
Marc Darst, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. He completed his undergraduate studies at DePauw University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude with a major in Computational Mathematics. He then received his medical degree (MD) from the Indiana University School of Medicine (IU) and subsequently completed a three-year residency in Family Medicine. Dr. Darst practiced Family Medicine and taught as an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at IU School of Medicine. At this time Dr. Darst decided he wanted to pursue a residency in Dermatology. He became the first Clinical Research Fellow in the Department of Dermatology at IU School of Medicine and published his research on the effects of the platelet activating factor receptor in skin cancer and superantigens in psoriasis. He also developed an animal model of allergic contact dermatitis at IU. Dr. Darst then completed his residency training at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, where he was the Chief Resident in his third year. This was followed by Dermatopathology training at the prestigious program at the University of Texas Southwestern at Dallas, under the direction of Dr. Clay Cockerell. Dr. Darst was published in Practical Dermatology in June 2013. For additional information about Dr. Darst, please visit www.darstdermatology.com.
