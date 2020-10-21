News By Tag
* Bicycle Carrier
* Bike Rack
* Mountain Bikes
* Bike Accessories
* Bike Rack for Rental Cars
* Bti
* Kupper Mounts
* Bike Stores
* Bike Shops
* Independent Bike Dealers
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kupper Mounts Sets Up North American Distribution Agreement with Bicycle Technologies Int'l to Provide Access for Thousands of Bike Shops
Bike Shops, Bike Dealers and Bicycle Ecommerce Centers in Canada, Mexico and the United States can now purchase the leading edge, vacuum-powered, suction cup bike racks through BTI's online portal
By: Kupper Mounts, LLC
Kupper Mount Bike Rack Easy Installation Video:
https://youtu.be/
The BTI portal allows independent bike dealers to review spec sheets, download pictures/product descriptions and/or watch product installation videos.
Don't have a BTI account setup? Sign up at => http://www.bti-
"Kupper Mounts are a great rack to use when traditional bike rack fitment does not work with your model car or if you have the need to remove your bike rack immediately after usage," said Jason Awtrey, BTI's Senior Purchaser. "These bike carriers also may be used within a bike shop to display bicycles in a unique manner such as hanging bikes on display windows."
Kupper Mounts Pricing
The Minimum Advertised (MAP) Price for the Kupper Mounts Bike Rack is $199, which is hundreds of dollars less than most competing bike carrier brands including Saris, Sea Sucker, Thule and Yakima.
Call BTI at (800) 558-8324 to obtain individual reseller and independent bike dealer pricing based on volume.
What is a Kupper Mounts Bike Rack?
Kupper Mounts are a new type of bike rack that uses very powerful suction cups to allow any bicycle enthusiast to install the bike racks on any vehicle, regardless of country, to transport bicycles on weekend getaways as well as long-distance biking vacation trips.
Kupper Mounts Bike Racks fit easily into carry-on or checked-baggage for airline and train trips. They also solve the common problem of trying to find a bike rack that will fit on any car, rental car, even convertibles, SUVs, trucks or vans, regardless of what country you're traveling in.
Kupper Mounts offer much larger and stronger vacuum-powered suction cups than Sea Sucker (9" vs. 4.5") and do not require a luggage rack or trailer hitch like Thule or Yakima, thus they cost hundreds of dollars less.
The innovative suction-cup technology allows the Kupper Mounts bike rack to be installed on any clean section of glass or metal on a vehicle that is smooth and clean enough to maintain a seal. The Kupper Mounts utilize a very strong vacuum air pump that sucks air out of the suction cup, which builds up a super strong bond with over 400+ lbs. of air pressure to maintain a long lasting vacuum seal.
Kupper Mounts are Great for Bike Shop Merchandizing
Bike shops love the new bike racks because they can be used to merchandize bikes on the outside of a bike shop's store windows to make customers aware of their bike dealer's location to draw new customers inside to shop around for a new bike and/or a bike rack. Kupper Mounts provide an easy-to-use solution that is great for traveling with extra friends, or anytime a group needs additional travel capacity for carrying up to 4 bikes on any type of passenger vehicle.
The Benefits of Buying a Kupper Mounts Bike Rack
"Kupper Mounts are great for transporting muddy bikes. They do not touch any paint on the frame of a bike, nor do they stack bikes on top of each other, which can cause damage when driving down bumpy dirt roads because bikes sometimes bounce and rattle on top of each other, breaking attachments or rubbing/scratching off a bike's paint job," noted Andrew Jarrard, Kupper Mounts President. "The same is true about hood, roof and trunk straps that rub on vehicle paint jobs. Kupper Mounts do not have this drawback. And it doesn't take 30-minutes to install or uninstall them. Kupper Mounts install in less than 2-minutes and un-install in 5-seconds."
"Kupper Mounts only touch a bike's tire rims and are strapped down very tight with Velcro straps. No bouncing, no rattling, no scratching or breakage. And compared to other racks, Kupper Mounts low profile racks slip through the wind like a Frisbee with very little noise unlike other racks that sometimes make annoying whistling and flapping noises," Jarrard added.
Are Kupper Mount Bike Racks Easy to Clean and Store?
Yes. When bicyclists get home, they can take their dirty Kupper Mounts bike racks inside and stick them on their shower's wall and hose them off with a shower wand. Kupper bike racks are small, very portable and very easy to get clean and store in a their convenient hard-case, travel carrying kit.
What Bikes Are Compatible with Kupper Mounts?
The bike racks accept all standard 9mm quick release fitments and can transport any type of two-wheel mountain bike, road racing bike and/or motocross bicycle that weighs 45-lbs or less.
Do Kupper Mounts Support Thru-Axle Mountain Bikes?
Yes. They can be purchased with special Hurricane or Rocky Mounts adapters that make them compatible with any mountain bike that has a 15mm x 100mm thru-axle suspension.
About Bicycle Technologies, International
Bicycle Technologies International, based in Santa Fe, NM, has been a distributor of technical cycling products and accessories since 1993. Offering over 20,000 items and 300 global brands to choose from, BTI supplies bike dealers with a wide variety of components, tools and staple items necessary to successfully run a profitable independent bicycle shop. BTI's new Reno-Sparks distribution center provides overnight ground delivery to Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, and Washington State. See www.bti-usa.com for more details.
Contact
Robert Hoskins
***@frontpagepr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse