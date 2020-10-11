News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LLBrandLab Launches Branding and Marketing E-Learning Course for Startups
Provides entrepreneurs with step-by-step instruction for implementing essential marketing programs
By: The DFI Group
"We are pleased to offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain practical skills for growing their business," said Li Lu, Founder and CEO of LL BrandLab. "In the Post-Covid Era with unprecedented competition, branding and marketing have grown dramatically in influence and importance. We're providing entrepreneurs with a roadmap for getting started, and practical skills for growing their business, without having to dole out big budget fees for outside agencies."
This program is designed for entrepreneurs who want to build a strong brand and get started with marketing at a low budget. Attendees will learn practical techniques for marketing and growing their business. It will be taught by marketing experts who have helped dozens of brands to take off. Instructors include:
• Li Lu, CEO And Founder of LL BrandLab, a cutting-edge branding firm, which has helped a variety of emerging companies on marketing strategy and execution, in finance, health care, technology and travel industries.
• David Finkelstein, Founder of The DFI Group, a Tech PR agency, whose firm has two decades experience helping startups in Silicon Valley and Canada build their brands, while facilitating their next stage of growth.
The course will include a number of tools and templates to go, including:
• Message + Story Building Template
• DIY Media Relations Handbook
• Brand book template
• Marketing Dashboard Template
• Social media calendar
• SEO checklist
• Complementary 30-minute consultation with an advisor after the course
The current environment, as we've seen in previous times of crisis, can be an ambitious time for entrepreneurs to launch new businesses. Raising capital is priority, but pitching an idea, understanding the market, and growing your differentiated brand are critical to your success. This course will help startups activate key marketing and communications channels, while helping to attract new customers, partners and investors.
About LLBrandLab
LLBrandLab (www.llbrandlab.com)
Contact
David Finkelstein
david@thedfigroup.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse