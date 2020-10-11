 
Industry News





LLBrandLab Launches Branding and Marketing E-Learning Course for Startups

Provides entrepreneurs with step-by-step instruction for implementing essential marketing programs
TORONTO - Oct. 16, 2020 - PRLog -- LLBrandLab,  a full service creative agency for branding, marketing and product development, today announced the launch of its Branding & Marketing Masterclass for entrepreneurs. The 4-hour virtual course will be conducted over 2-days, November 11th-12th, covers a comprehensive set of growth marketing disciplines, for "do it yourself" (DIY) entrepreneurs, and includes everything from building your brand from scratch, growing your marketing funnel through growth  hacks, optimizing PR and social media, measuring your KPIs, and more. The course includes material that can be referenced while implementing each program, along with a complementary one-on-one consultation with course advisors.

"We are pleased to offer entrepreneurs the opportunity to gain practical skills for growing their business," said Li Lu,  Founder and CEO of LL BrandLab. "In the Post-Covid Era with unprecedented competition, branding and marketing have grown dramatically in influence and importance. We're providing entrepreneurs with a roadmap for getting started, and practical skills for growing their business, without having to dole out big budget fees for outside agencies."

This program is designed for entrepreneurs who want to build a strong brand and get started with marketing at a low budget.  Attendees will learn practical techniques for marketing and growing their business. It will be taught by  marketing experts who have helped dozens of brands to take off. Instructors include:

Li Lu, CEO And Founder of LL BrandLab, a cutting-edge branding  firm, which has helped a variety of  emerging companies on marketing strategy and execution, in finance, health care, technology and travel industries.
David Finkelstein, Founder of The DFI Group, a Tech PR agency, whose firm  has two decades experience helping startups in Silicon Valley and Canada build their brands, while facilitating their next stage of growth.

The course will include a number of tools and templates to go, including:

• Message + Story Building Template
• DIY Media Relations Handbook
• Brand book template
• Marketing Dashboard Template
• Social media calendar
• SEO checklist
• Complementary 30-minute consultation with an advisor after the course

The current environment, as we've seen in previous times of crisis,  can be an ambitious time for entrepreneurs to launch new businesses. Raising capital is priority, but pitching an idea, understanding the market, and growing your differentiated brand are critical to your success. This course will help startups  activate key marketing and communications channels, while helping to attract new customers, partners and investors.

About LLBrandLab

LLBrandLab (www.llbrandlab.com),  is a full service creative agency for branding, marketing and product development, serving companies in tech, travel, finance and consumer goods. Founded by industry veteran, Li Lu, the agency's mission is to help entrepreneurs succeed. Services include brand identity & graphic design, digital marketing, PR, along with Website & App Design. See www.llbrandlab.com for further information. Or sign up for the course at Eventbrite. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/build-and-grow-your-brand-wi...)

Contact
David Finkelstein
david@thedfigroup.net
End
