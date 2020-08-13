News By Tag
Peachtree Immediate Care Opens New COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site in Athens, GA
Company to Test 200 Patients a Day at Site Donated by Power Partners
By: CRH Healthcare
The new space, which will allow the clinic to test up to 200 patients a day, was donated for use by Power Partners, a leading manufacturer of distribution transformers based in Athens. "We would like to thank Power Partners for generously allowing us to use their space for COVID-19 testing," said Bill Miller, CEO of CRH Healthcare. "This new site will allow us to test four times the number of patients we were previously able to test at our urgent care center in Athens."
The site, which will be drive-thru only for safety purposes, will be open Monday to Friday from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm starting Monday, August 17th. To prevent traffic issues and long wait-times, registration will be required in advance. Appointments can be made at https://www.peachtreemed.com/
The rapid tests being performed will allow patients to receive their results during their visit. These tests, which have the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization, take just twenty minutes, though patients should keep in mind the total drive-thru time may as much as an hour, depending on how many patients are on-site at that time.
Peachtree Immediate Care has tested more than 125,000 patients since the pandemic began and is making plans for further testing to help Georgians stay safe and manage their health, whether they are asymptomatic or symptomatic. "Providing COVID-19 testing for the Athens community remains a priority for us," Miller said.
About CRH Healthcare
CRH Healthcare (CRH) was founded in 2012 to build a consumer- and quality-focused urgent care center industry leader through both acquisitions and de novo development. Everything the company does is focused on what it calls "The 5 Cs"—being Convenient, Caring, Courteous, Competent, and Compliant. With operations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Maryland, CRH is well-positioned in the Southeast to help patients Get in. Get out. Get Better!™ CRH was recently named to Atlanta's fastest growing private companies list for the fifth year in a row by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. CRH Healthcare is a proud member of the Urgent Care Association of America. For more information about Peachtree Immediate Care or CRH, please visit peachtreemed.com or crhhealthcare.com.
About Power Partners
Power Partners LLCis a leading manufacturer of pole mount and pad mount distribution transformers, serving utility, industrial and commercial customers in the United States, Central America,, the Caribbean as well as other markets. For more information, visit https://www.powerpartners-
