October 2020
Journey Medical Corp Kicks Off "Journey with the Experts" Educational Initiative with Rania Agha, MD

Dr. Agha discusses acne, the most common skin condition in the United States
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Oct. 5, 2020 - PRLog -- Journey Medical Corporation today launched an educational initiative called Journey with the Experts. The video series will feature dermatology experts discussing common skin disorders to inform the public about what they are and how they can be treated.

In the inaugural segment of Journey with the Experts, Rania Agha, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon with Summit Dermatology in Illinois, sits down with Journey Medical to discuss acne, including what it is, why it occurs and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice. Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. While acne usually begins in puberty and affects many adolescents and young adults, it can occur at any stage of life and may continue into one's 30s and 40s.

Dr. Rania Agha on Acne - https://vimeo.com/464228496/a4d0321489



About Journey with the Experts

Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For additional information about Journey Medical Corporation, visit https://journeymedicalcorp.com/.

About Rania Agha, MD

Rania Agha, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon in Oakbrook Terrace and Chicago, Illinois. She is currently licensed to practice medicine in Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana. She is affiliated with Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Hinsdale Hospital, and Presence St. Mary's Hospital. For additional information about Dr. Agha, visit http://www.raniaaghamd.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words "we", "us" and "our" may refer to Fortress individually, a partner company individually, or Fortress together with one or more partner companies, as dictated by context. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Contact
Jaclyn Jaffe and William Begien
Fortress Biotech, Inc.
ir@fortressbiotech.com
(781) 652-4500
