Journey Medical Corp Kicks Off "Journey with the Experts" Educational Initiative with Rania Agha, MD
Dr. Agha discusses acne, the most common skin condition in the United States
In the inaugural segment of Journey with the Experts, Rania Agha, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon with Summit Dermatology in Illinois, sits down with Journey Medical to discuss acne, including what it is, why it occurs and how those affected can seek treatment from their local dermatology practice. Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. While acne usually begins in puberty and affects many adolescents and young adults, it can occur at any stage of life and may continue into one's 30s and 40s.
Dr. Rania Agha on Acne - https://vimeo.com/
About Journey with the Experts
Journey with the Experts is an educational initiative supported by Journey Medical Corporation, the medical dermatology company. The initiative is designed to educate the general public on common medical dermatology skin disorders and explain how these conditions can be treated at local dermatology practices.
About Journey Medical Corporation
Journey Medical is focused on identifying, acquiring and strategically commercializing innovative, differentiated dermatology products through its efficient sales and marketing model. The company currently markets five products that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team is comprised of industry experts with extensive experience commercializing some of the most successful prescription dermatology brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)
About Rania Agha, MD
Rania Agha, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon in Oakbrook Terrace and Chicago, Illinois. She is currently licensed to practice medicine in Illinois, Michigan, and Indiana. She is affiliated with Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Hinsdale Hospital, and Presence St. Mary's Hospital. For additional information about Dr. Agha, visit http://www.raniaaghamd.com/
