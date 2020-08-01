News By Tag
National Report: Move to Buyer's Market and Increasing Earnouts
By: IBBA
While many small business owners are struggling to keep their doors open, a recent survey of business brokers and M&A advisors reveals about half of small and medium business owners can no longer get to the closing table as they face cancellations or delays in selling their businesses again in the second quarter
According to the Q2 2020 Market Pulse Report (https://bschool.pepperdine.edu/
Year-over-year trends show a slight downtick in cash at close in most sectors with corresponding increases in seller financing and/or earnouts.
"We expected to see an increase in earnouts due to COVID-19. With potential new shutdowns ahead and ongoing economic uncertainty, earnouts represent a way for buyers to reduce risk," said Lisa Riley, Principal, Delta Business Advisors.
Seller-market sentiment dropped significantly in Q2 2020. In the $5 million to $50 million sector only 39% of advisors described the market as a "seller's market" compared to only 13% of advisors in the less than $500 thousand sector. Across all thresholds, seller-market sentiment is at record lows since the Market Pulse began in Q2 2012, indicating a strong buyer's market.
"It will be interesting to see if this is just a blip or a true trend over the next couple of quarters," said Robert McCormack, Managing Partner, Murphy McCormack Capital Advisors. "Private equity still has a lot of cash and ticking time clocks on their portfolios. Fundamentally strong businesses will still find buyers, despite the strongest headwinds we've seen since the Great Recession."
What's selling? "In the Lower Middle Market, construction/
About the Market Pulse Report
The Market Pulse Report compares conditions for businesses being sold on Main Street (values of $0-$2MM) to those being sold on the Lower Middle Market (values of $2MM-$50MM). The Q2 2020 survey was conducted July 1-15, 2020 and was completed by 361 business brokers and M&A advisors. Respondents completed 176 transactions this quarter.
About International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) and the M&A Source
Founded in 1983, IBBA is the largest non-profit association specifically formed to meet the needs of people and firms engaged in various aspects of business brokerage and mergers and acquisitions. For more information visit www.ibba.org or follow the IBBA on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
Founded in 1991, the M&A Source promotes professional development of merger and acquisition professionals so that they may better serve their clients' needs and maximize public awareness of professional intermediary services available for middle market merger and acquisition transactions. For more information visit www.masource.org or follow the M&A Source on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
