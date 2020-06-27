News By Tag
ASI Holds "iNNOVATIONS LIVE Canada" Virtual Conference for Partners & Clients
Company's second regional event included attendees from North America and the United Kingdom
Hosted by Edward Wendling, ASI's Global Vice President of Marketing, the two-day conference was an opportunity for clients and partners in Canada to participate in an iNNOVATIONS LIVE event. Clients in the United Kingdom were also invited to join and some US clients who had missed the global event in March also participated. Those with an active iMIS Learning Subscription (ILS) were able to attend the event at no-cost.
The virtual event offered nine educational presentations on the latest advances in the iMIS Cloud Engagement Management System with live Q & A for the online audience. It also included an inspiring opening session, award presentations, and a virtual networking happy hour at the end of the first day. Attendees were able to take advantage of the ASI Connect mobile app to access the agenda, conference materials, and forums, as well as engage with other participants.
"More than 600 clients, partners and other members of the iMIS community attended our three iNNOVATIONS LIVE events. Of those attendees, 325 were clients — up from just 55 at our 2019 event in Florida," said Mr. Wendling. "We're delighted that so many were able to participate, get real-time answers to their questions, hear directly from our experts, and have some fun networking with their peers without having to travel. It's a new day; like many organizations, we'll probably never revert to an exclusively in-person event again, but hope to hold a hybrid conference in 2021."
2020 Client and Partner Awards
Presented annually, the Great Things Awards are based on ASI's mission to "Help People Achieve Great Things Through Innovative Solutions." ASI recognizes clients from around the world who have demonstrated excellence in using iMIS to improve operational efficiency and advance their missions. This year, the Canadian and United Kingdom winners are:
• Phil Mawugbe, Manager, Applications, Energy Safety Canada: www.energysafetycanada.com
• Kevin Pay, Chief Executive, The Organisation for Professionals in Regulatory Affairs (TOPRA) -— United Kingdom: www.topra.org
ASI also announced the following awards presented to Canadian and UK-based partners:
Authorized iMIS Solution Partner (AiSP) of the Year: iFINITY plc (United Kingdom)
Authorized iMIS Consultant (AiC) of the Year (Canada): Visual Antidote
New Account Leader of the Year: iFINITY plc
iMIS App Challenge:
· • People's Choice Award Winner: Scan2iMIS – Visual Antidote
· • Angular Conference Event Registration iPart – Visual Antidote
· • Zenloader for Cloud – Zentso (United Kingdom)
iNNOVATIONS LIVE Sponsors
iNNOVATIONS LIVE was sponsored by C Systems Global, Computer System Innovations, Inc. (CSI), Gather Voices, Global Payments Integrated, Higher Logic, iFINITY plc, MemberPrime, OpenWater, Personify A2Z Events, Top Class LMS by WBT Systems, Web Scribble and Webcastcloud Pty Ltd.
About ASI
Advanced Solutions International (ASI) is a leading global provider of cloud-based software to associations and non-profits. We're the company behind iMIS Cloud, the Engagement Management System (EMS)™ that empowers you to engage your members anytime, anywhere, from any device. Since 1991 we've helped thousands of clients grow revenue, reduce expenses, and improve performance by providing best practices, pragmatic client advice, and proven solutions. Learn more at www.advsol.com/
Edward Wendling, Advanced Solutions International (ASI)
***@advsol.com
