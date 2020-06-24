Novavax (NVAX) Stock - Laurent Hallut Wealth Management sees 30-40% upside potential

By: Laurent Hallut Wealth Management

Laurent Hallut Wealth Management

***@laurenthallut.com

+44 208 068 1416 Laurent Hallut Wealth Management+44 208 068 1416

Laurent Hallut chief strategist Mr. Roger Matthews argues there are more gains on the way. In fact, the 5-star wealth management company based in London with operation office in Brussels has just increased its price target for the vaccine stock by almost 100% until end of the 2020 year or around 150$ per share.In addition to reiterating an Overweight rating, the price target moves from $77 to $110. There's upside of "only" 40%, should Matthews target be met over the next 3-6 months.Novavax is one of the companies developing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, deeming its candidate NVX-CoV2373. However, the biotech was excluded from the list of five companies chosen to receive support as part of the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program. Along with being further behind in development, a possible reason for the omission was the company's lack of resources compared to pharma giants such as J&J, Merck and Pfizer.