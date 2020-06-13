 
St. Luke's HealthNow to Highlight Around the Clock Care in 20th Episode

The new episode explores in-person, urgent, emergency and virtual care options with experts from St. Luke's University Health Network
By: ASR Media Productions
 
 
From L-R: Eustice, Russo, Shekari, Dolansky
From L-R: Eustice, Russo, Shekari, Dolansky
 
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - June 17, 2020 - PRLog -- Between the hospital, outpatient locations, primary care offices, urgent care, and virtual care, the access points for receiving health care continues to grow and evolve. With so many options, knowing which choice is best for any given situation is important. The first of four new St. Luke's HealthNow episodes to air this summer, Around the Clock Care details the health network's alternatives for care and which one will best suit patient needs. The 30-minute segment, recorded virtually, explores the benefits of virtual and in-person care. The twentieth episode of St. Luke's HealthNow, part of St. Luke's Monday night lineup airs Monday, June 22 at 6:30 PM on WFMZ Channel 69. (https://www.wfmz.com/)

Around the Clock Care features Robert Dolansky, DO, an osteopathic family physician and the Network Medical Director for Urgent Care Services; Sacred Heart Campus Emergency Department Director and Vice President of Medical Affairs, Eric Eustice, DO; and Tiana Shekari, DO, family medicine physician and Medical Director of the Central Region of Primary Care Offices. The June 22nd episode, hosted by Ashley Russo, president and executive producer of ASR Media Productions, is a collaboration between ASR Media Productions and St. Luke's University Health Network.

When talking about his responsibilities as an emergency care physician, Dr. Eustice states, "My job is to make sure that every patient feels comfortable, safe, and secure and to help them do that while they're feeling ill."

St. Luke's HealthNow complements other St. Luke's health and wellness programming including Talk with Your Doctor, a 30-minute live call-in show now in its 21st year, as well as The PEAK TV, (http://www.thepeaktv.com/) also a co-production with ASR Media Productions, which offers viewers thought-provoking stories, tips for better health, and ways to be your best self.

St. Luke's HealthNow, Talk with Your Doctor, and The PEAK TV air in rotation every Monday at 6:30 PM on WFMZ-TV Channel 69 (Service Electric channel 508 and RCN channel 1007). Check local listings for show schedules and topics.

##

About St. Luke's

St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a non-profit, regional, fully integrated, nationally recognized network providing services at six hospitals and more than 200 sites, primarily in Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill, Bucks, Montgomery, Berks and Monroe counties in Pennsylvania and in Warren County, New Jersey. The Network recently was honored with its second consecutive 100 Top Hospitals™ Award from Truven Health Analytics® in the Major Teaching Hospital Category.

About ASR Media Productions

ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award-winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary storytelling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences.  Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. www.asrmediaproductions.com.

Tina Hasselbusch
***@socialtmarketing.com
Email:***@socialtmarketing.com Email Verified
