Tenets for Responsible and Ethical Communications signed by more than 60 professionals

Davos - Graubünden - Switzerland

Maxim Behar

-- World Communications Forum Association was the organizer of a First Davos Online Communications Forum, which took place on Zoom April 2020 with 145 participants from 42 countries. The title of the Summit was "Crisis in the societies, crisis in the industry" and discussed in detail the current situation in the business globally.All the participants accepted a special document called Tenets for Responsible and ethical business.The document was initiated by Cesare Valli, a well-known PR professional from Italy and was edited and amended by Solly Moeng from South Africa, Jon_Hans Coetzer from Portugal, and professor Jacqueline Strayer from the US. The main points of the Tenets were taken from the speeches presented at The Summit.The Tenets were signed by 62 people from 36 countries from all continents, all of the top communications leaders in their companies, countries, or international organizations. Every communications professional can also sign the Tenets."It was a great event and we were happy to have such a distinguished top professional both as speakers and as participants. We have been doing Communications Forums in Davos, Switzerland for the past 10 years and they were always among main global PR, Marketing, and Social Media events. Today - more than ever - it is important to keep together, to meet, and to discuss, public communications are changing literally every day and we must keep an eye on that changes constantly", Maxim Behar, WCFA President said"Created at the Summit and accepted later Tenets will help all of us not to forget the basic rules of our business in this turbulent times, It is a great achievement of WCFA and we do hope that all signed will be our supporters, partners, and members", Behar added.Among speakers of the event were David Gallagher (keynote speaker), US; Francis Ingham, UK; Nitin Mantri, India; Kim Sample, US; Solly Moeng, South Africa; Stuart Bruce, UK; Johna Burke, US; Cesare Valli, Italy, Sergey Zverev, Russia; Jon-Hans Coetzer, Portugal; Andrea Cornelli, Italy; Jacqueline Strayer, US, and many others.Following is the full text of the Tenets and list of the communications professionals who signed it.Tenets of Responsible and Ethical CommunicationsInitiated by the World Communications Forum Association, developed and accepted by participants in the First Davos Online Communications Summit, April 10, 20201. Communication is a powerful tool for effective operation in the contemporary world.2. As such, Public Communication is an all-embracing, holistic, approach for enabling leaders in all fields (business, politics, government, civil society, etc.) to operate ahead of the curve.3. Experts must influence public opinion while leading their own projects - small and big, less and more important - with attuned leadership skills. They must be reliable communication partners for their clients or principals, based on real and measurable outcomes, while also playing their part in efforts to contribute meaningfully to communities in which they operate.4. Practitioners shall commit to manage and lead by example in upholding ethical standards in full respect of all rights issues: human rights in general, women's rights, children's rights, the rights of threatened communities, equality in all senses, environmental rights, animal rights, etc., as well as freedom of speech, freedom of movement, freedom of worship, and others.5. We acknowledge Public Communication as one of the most dynamic tools in the stakeholder engagement arsenal of organizations.6. Truth, Transparency, and Integrity must be the foundations upon which all external and internal communications are based and provided by leaders in all fields.7. Due to the powerful strategic influence of communication on public opinion, it is of utmost importance that related processes and approaches are managed by accredited and recognized professionals who master communication from a 360° angle.8. Professional practitioners shall adhere to and commit in signing-up to professional standards or professional Codes of Conduct containing core values such as transparency, integrity, trustworthiness, professionalism, ethical conduct, and leadership, respect for all stated fundamental rights and freedoms, etc.9. Professionals in communication should be easily recognizable by their professionalism and adherence to the professional Code of Conduct.10. Conflicts of interest must always be avoided.11. Communication companies must refrain from and refuse to act in the interest of unethical causes.12. Within every communication organization, every person should have the right to refuse, with no adverse consequences, to do work for causes that go against their Code of Conduct, rights issues, and fundamental freedoms if there is a non-disputable ethical reason for that.13. Communication professionals shall design, deliver, and evaluate effective strategies, practices, and executions driving responsible, result-oriented outputs, for all stakeholder groups.14. Communication practice should always seek to build bridges across borders in order to create a truly global, collaborative, community of professionals.15. Communication professionals must take a firm position against the dissemination of fake news.16. Effective crisis management strategies shall be a key strategic driver for all members and associated communications companies.17. As part of the required adherence to the professional Code of Conduct, communication experts shall at all times use their real identity, including pictures, when using social media platforms, and refrain from using aliases.18. Communication professionals must respect the privacy of data, adhere strictly to all GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations)standards, and never share details concerning third parties without requisite permissions from affected parties.19. Business leaders must respect their competition and cooperate with all the latter's representatives based on professional and ethical relations.20. Continued training and development must be a corporate policy priority for all public communication consultancies, agencies, or departments.Signed byMaxim Behar (Bulgaria), President, Yanina Dubeykovskaya (Russia), Solly Moeng (South Africa), Jon-Hans Coetzer (Portugal), Sabina Yagizarova (Russia), Ganesh Chandrasekaran (India) - Vice Presidents, World Communications Forum AssociationDavid Gallagher (UK), Francis Ingham (UK), Nitin Mantri (India), Kim Sample (USA), Zhao Dali (China), Cesare Valli (Italy), Johna Burke (USA), Stuart Bruce (UK), Jacqueline Strayer (USA), Sergey Zverev (Russia), Andrea Cornelli (Italy), Flavio Oliveira (Portugal), Saurabh Uboweja (India), Ozge Uzun (Turkey), Loula Zaklama (Egypt), Yomi Badejo-Okusanya (Nigeria), Ariane Feijo (Brazil), Ashay Sahasrabuddhe (India),Lorena Carenno (Mexico), Yogesh Joshi (India), Gabor Hegy (Hungary), Ekaterina Voskoboynikova (Spain), Judy Lewis (Canada), Tatevik Pirumyan (Armenia), Tamara Bekcic (Serbia), Khali Baddou (Morocco), Danijel Koletic (Croatia), Sukruty Narayanan (Australia), Guntram Kaiser (Germany), Lorenzo Brufani (Italy), Eitan Herschco (Israel), Yuxing Han (China), Andras Sztaniszlav (Hungary), Jaroslav Major (Czech), Olga Bereslavskaya (Russia), Kamal Taibi (Morocco), Rana Nejem (Jordan), Clara Ly-Le (Vietnam), Jelena Serenac (Serbia), Andreja Pavlovic (Croatia), Marie-Noelle Elissac-Foy (Mauritius), Michael T. Schroeder (Germany), Tumisang Shamil Agosi (Botswana), Rhingo Mutambo (Namibia), Philippe Borremans (Portugal), Tatjana Loparski (North Macedonia), Bart de Vries (Netherlands), Christophe Ginisty (Belgium), Vuk Brajovic (Serbia), Peter Mutie (Kenya), Amanda Coleman (UK), Mina Nazari (Iran), Yasemin Edige Oztunc (Turkey), Ilarija Basic (Bosnia & Herzegovina)For contact:Maxim BeharPresidentWorld Communications Forum OrganisationDavos, Switzerlandmail to: max@m3bg.comor call at +359 888 50 31 13www.wcfaglobal.com